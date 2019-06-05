Jennifer Aniston, 50, Reveals Why She’s Not ‘Ashamed’ To Pose Naked: ‘No One Should Be’

Jennifer Aniston is all about body positivity. The confident 50-year-old told Ellen DeGeneres on the June 5 edition of ‘Ellen’ that she is definitely not ‘ashamed’ to pose naked in photo shoots and actually loves it.

Jennifer Aniston, 50, has posed naked and topless a number of times over the years and Ellen DeGeneres, 61, asked her whether or not she actually likes posing naked. “I love it!” Jennifer said on the June 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Ellen showcased Jennifer’s most recent topless photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar and the Murder Mystery star stressed that she’s not afraid to show off her body. “I’m not ashamed,” Jennifer said. “No one should be.”

Ellen asked Jennifer if she would pose naked “right now” in front of the studio audience. Jennifer laughed and replied, “Only if you did it with me!” That wasn’t exactly a no! Ellen said, “I don’t even do that by myself.” The pals shared a good laugh over Ellen joking that she mimicks Jennifer’s topless shoot while waiting for wife Portia de Rossi to come home.

Jennifer is a strong advocate of body positivity and always has been. “I think our bodies are beautiful, and I think celebrating them and being comfortable in them — no matter what age you are — is important. There shouldn’t be any kind of shame or discomfort around it,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that the actress is adamant of “taking impeccable care of herself.” Our source explained, “Most days she eats a very clean diet with lots of organic veggies, farm fresh eggs, wild caught fish unless it’s a cheat meal she avoids simple carbs like white flour and sugar.” She’s also dedicated to participating in regular yoga sessions, which she’s been doing for 20 years now. “She’s also been doing strength training at least three times a week for even longer than she’s been doing yoga,” the source continued.