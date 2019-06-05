Jennifer Aniston Gives New Hope For A ‘Friends’ Reunion: ‘Anything Could Happen’

Jennifer Aniston is telling the ‘Friends’ fandom what they want to hear. She admitted on the June 5 episode of ‘Ellen’ that she’s totally down to do a ‘Friends’ reunion in the future.

Ever since Friends ended in 2004, fans have been waiting to see if (and hopefully) when the cast would reprise their characters in a reunion. With reboots and revivals being so popular right now, fans are pushing even harder for a Friends reunion these days. Ellen DeGeneres, 61, asked Jennifer Aniston, 50, point-blank about a Friends reunion during the June 5 edition of her talk show. “I told you this. I would do it,” Jennifer told Ellen. “The girls would do it and the boys would do it, I’m sure. Listen, anything could happen.”

The show is celebrating its 25th anniversary in Sept. 2019. Friends premiered Sept. 22, 1994. The series became an instant hit and catapulted Jennifer, Courteney Cox, 54, Lisa Kudrow, 55, David Schwimmer, 52, Matt LeBlanc, 51, and Matthew Perry, 49, to superstardom. The 25th anniversary would be the perfect time to do a reunion, right? Jennifer also joked that she could do the reunion “by myself” and just call it Friend. Ellen added that she can be the next door neighbor and Jennifer actually loved the idea.

Jennifer’s words about a reunion are slightly different from what she said on The Late Late Show in 2018. While the girls have always said they would “love to do it again,” at the time she said that “the boys are a little less excited about it for some reason.” Sounds like there’s been some progress there. However, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman has been adamant about the show being done for good. “One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore,” she told our sister site Rolling Stone in March 2019. “All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone.”

While we wait for the possible reunion, Jennifer is returning to TV in a brand-new role. She’ll star alongside Reese Witherspoon, 43, in the Apple+ series The Morning Show, which will explore the behind the scenes world of morning shows. The show will premiere in the fall of 2019.