Amid the custody battle for her 3 kids, Jenelle Evans shared the sweetest photo & message about her son Kaiser, after he gifted her a necklace.

As Jenelle Evans, 27, continues to fight to regain custody of her three kids, she’s taking a moment to reflect on the bond she shares with them. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram on June 5 to share a lengthy message about “a child’s love for their mother” and show off a beautiful necklace her son Kaiser, 4, gave her. “It’s the little things in life,” Jenelle wrote alongside a pic of herself wearing the necklace. “With everything that has been going on lately, I’ve come to realize a child’s love for their mother will never fade. No distance, not time, no person can change that special love. This necklace was given to me by my little bubba, Kaiser. He told me he wanted mommy to “match his”. My children are the sweetest and the best. 💞👧🏻👦🏼👦🏼 #MommasBabies#InMyHeart #AlwaysAndForever,” she captioned the post.

The Instagram post was actually a slideshow of photos, and the second image showed off the necklace close up. The sterling silver piece of jewelry featured a rose gold finish and a heart in the middle of the pendant. While Jenelle didn’t disclose when exactly she was gifted the necklace, she flaunted the piece just one day after she returned to court with husband David Eason amid their custody battle.

Jenelle is right about one thing — little Kaiser is just the sweetest! The tot continued to prove how loving he can be in a video posted by Ashley Lanhardt, the girlfriend of Kaiser’s dad, Nathan Griffith. “I love you Ashley, I love you Ashley, I love you SO much Ashley!” Kaiser can be heard saying in the clip, before making a kiss noise. The video is truly heart-melting!

While Jenelle struggles to maintain a relationship with her kids, she admits things have fallen apart with her mom, Barbara, who has taken on custody of her other two children, Jace and Ensley. “I do feel like my relationship with my mom is destroyed at this point,” the reality star told Us Weekly. “This isn’t a way a mother should be treating her daughter. She fights so hard for my sister and brother when they are the ones with major issues, not me.” HollywoodLife will continue to keep you updated on the ongoing custody battle.