Jenelle Evans Admits Relationship With Mom Barbara Is ‘Destroyed’ As Custody Battle Rages On

Amidst a custody battle and after a fight outside the courthouse on June 4, Jenelle Evans says her contentious relationship with her mom, Barbara Evans, is officially ‘destroyed.’

“I do feel like my relationship with my mom [Barbara Evans] is destroyed at this point,” Jenelle Evans told Us Weekly on June 4. “This isn’t a way a mother should be treating her daughter. She fights so hard for my sister and brother when they are the ones with major issues, not me.” This statement came after Jenelle and Barbara had a fight following a custody hearing. During the spat, which was captured by TMZ’s cameras, Barbara claimed that Jenelle was only acting affectionate to her daughter, Ensley, 2, because she was being filmed. Meanwhile, Jenelle accused Barbara of blocking her number and slammed her for letting her son allegedly post a video of Ensley showering naked on Instagram.

Barbara, who previously won custody of Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace, currently has temporary custody of Ensley, who Jenelle shares with her husband, David Eason. The custody issues surfaced after David shot and killed Jenelle’s dog, Nugget, and a judge deemed their home to be unsafe for the kids. Jenelle’s son, Kaiser, 4, is currently in the care of his father, Nathan Griffith, and Nathan’s mom. Nathan and Kaiser were also at the courthouse on June 4. “There’s a lot of progress made on our behalf and we have to wait for our next court date as of now,” Jenelle confirmed to Us.

She added that she and David “want nothing more than for the kids to come home” because “they are sad and not understanding anything that’s happening.” In addition to Kaiser and Ensley, Jenelle and David have also temporarily lost custody of his daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.

Jenelle and her mom have had issues on and off for years, which have been documented throughout the 27-year-old’s entire time on Teen Mom 2 (she was fired from the show when she decided to stand by David after his recent violence). The two have fought and made up plenty of times, as they’ve had to maintain a relationship because of Jace. Jenelle seems adamant that there will be no coming back from her latest fight with her mom, but we’ve heard all that before!