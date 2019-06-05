Eric Decker Proves He’s Jessie James Decker’s #1 Fan By Rocking A Shirt With Her Face On It At CMT Awards

Eric Decker arrived at the CMT Awards rocking his wife’s face on a T-shirt and we’re here for it!

One of our favorite couples ever just got even cooler. Former NFL star Eric Decker showed his wife, Jessie James Decker, all the love by wearing a T-shirt with her face on it to the CMT Awards! The couple was all smiles on the red carpet, with Jessie wearing a gorgeous off-the-shoulder hot pink dress, that literally fit her like a glove and showed off her weight loss (courtesy of The South Beach Diet!) Eric held on to his wife around her waist and smiled while showing off his shirt, under a bomber, that had Jessie’s face on it! Adorable!

The couple, who has three kids together, used to star on E!’s show Eric & Jessie, and literally the world fell in love with them. Now, in his retirement, Eric has been hanging with his family, especially while Jessie has hit the road on tour this year! The country songstress just dropped her cover of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” today and it has soared up the charts! Currently, it sits at number 1 on the Country Charts and number two on the overall charts! She teased more music coming out in the future, telling HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she plans to release a full album in the next few months!

Jessie also discussed her family life and how she balances her career, children and marriage so well! “Whenever I’m home I just want to be with my kids, but if I do get a moment, I’m all about taking a bubble bath and having a glass of red wine!” she laughed. “That is my time to unwind!”

We’re glad that her kiddos and Eric give her that time alone! Be sure to download Jessie’s cover of “Old Town Road,” available now!