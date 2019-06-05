Nathan Griffith Threatens To File Restraining Order Against David Eason After Courthouse Fight

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, and her ex, Nathan Griffith, had words after their custody hearing on June 4, and after things got heated, Nathan told David he’s going to file a restraining order!

David Eason and Nathan Griffith came face-to-face outside a courthouse on June 4, and it didn’t take long for a war of words to begin. The audio of the fight was captured by TMZ reporters, and it started when David called Nathan out for chatting with the press who had gathered outside the building. “Keep talking, that’s all you ever do,” David can be heard saying. Although we can’t see what’s going on, it appears David gives Nathan the middle finger after that. “Then I get flipped the bird,” Nathan rants. “You got that on camera, right?”

It looks like the 31-year-old is planning to use the footage as ammunition, too. “Oh man,” he says. “I’m actually going to file a restraining order because of that. I’m actually going to walk in the courthouse right now.” It’s unclear if he was successful in filing anything, but tensions are definitely rising between Jenelle Evans’ exes. The guys were at the courthouse to discuss custody of their kids — Jenelle and David have temporarily lost custody of their daughter, Ensley, and Jenelle’s son with Nathan, Kaiser, after David admitted to shooting and killing the family dog, Nugget.

Kasier is currently living with Nathan and Nathan’s mom, while Jenelle’s mom, Barbara, who already has custody of the Teen Mom 2 stars’ son, Jace, is taking care of Ensley. Barbara was also at the courthouse, and she and Jenelle had a bit of a spat after the hearing, as well. During the fight, Barbara accused Jenelle of only hugging Ensley because there were cameras around. Jenelle fired back with allegations that Barbara blocked her number, and also claimed that Barbara’s son posted naked pictures of Ensley showering on Instagram.

Jenelle and David are reportedly in therapy as part of their progress to get the kids back, while David also has plans to undergo a ‘psych evaluation,’ according to TMZ. Jenelle was recently fired from Teen Mom 2, though, so we will NOT get to see this play out on television.