CMT Awards Winners: Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban & More Fan-Favorites Win Big

The stakes are high tonight at the CMT Awards! Find out what fan-favorites are taking home CMT Awards tonight!

It’s a super competitive year here at the CMT Awards! The fan-voted awards feature country favorites like Carrie Underwood, who is nominated for Music Video Of The Year (“Cry Pretty”) and Female Video (“Love Wins”). Hosts of the night, Little Big Town, are also nominated in the Group Video of the Year category for their hit, “Summer Fever.” Country superstars Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Zac Brown Band will compete for the most accolades of the evening, each with 3 nominations.

The CMT Awards continue their tradition this year of embracing cross-genre collaborations among all musical formats, and this year’s nominations feature a wide range of talent, from rising stars to music legends! For example, R&B legends Boyz II Men and soul singer Leon Bridges will compete for Performance of the Year, along with “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight and pop sensation Shawn Mendes. The biggest award of the night is always Video Of The Year, which has been narrowed down to five artists from 14 acts. Carrie Underwood (“Cry Pretty”), Keith Urban ft. Julia Michaels (“Coming Home”), Kane Brown (“Good As You”), Luke Combs (“She Got The Best Of Me”) and Kelsea Ballerini (“Miss Me More”) are all going head-to-head for the major honor!

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Carly Pearce – “Closer To You”

Carrie Underwood – “Love Wins”

Kacey Musgraves – “Space Cowboy”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Miranda Lambert – “Keeper of the Flame”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell – “What Happens In A Small Town”

Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – “Straight To Hell”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns The Whiskey”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

LOCASH – “Feels Like A Party”

Maddie & Tae – “Friends Don’t”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)”

Jimmie Allen – “Best Shot”

Jordan Davis – “Take It From Me”

Mitchell Tenpenny – “Drunk Me”

Morgan Wallen – “Whiskey Glasses”

Runaway June – “Buy My Own Drinks”

Tenille Townes – “Somebody’s Daughter”