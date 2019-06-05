Carrie Underwood & More Best Dressed At CMT Awards — See Pics

Some of our favorite ladies in country music arrived at the 2019 CMT Awards in Nashville on June 5 looking gorgeous on the red carpet & we rounded up the best dressed stars.

There were so many gorgeous looks on the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, June 5. Carrie Underwood, 36, looked drop-dead-gorgeous, as always, when she arrived in this Michael Cinco beaded cocktail dress. Not only did she look amazing, but it is also a huge night for the star, who is a finalist for the highly coveted, Video Of The Year award, for her hit song, ‘Cry Pretty.’

Aside from Carrie, another one of our fave blonde country singers, Miranda Lambert, 35, was also in attendance looking flawless. Miranda is constantly surprising us when it comes to her red carpet looks, and you never know what she’s going to whip out at an award show. Her look for the night definitely did not disappoint, and she looked amazing in her look.

Jessie James Decker, 31, looked fabulous, as always, when she arrived in this gorgeous get-up. Jessie is known for her girly, super feminine style, so we were not surprised she showed up in this stunning ensemble. She put in work to get this look, as she took to her Instagram stories early this morning to post a picture of her getting a spray tan by Haley Buchanan Dean.

We love that we get to see actress, Nicole Kidman, 51, at all of these country music award shows, as she is always on the red carpet supporting her husband, Keith Urban, 51. Nicole has been everywhere and back lately, promoting her highly anticipated second season of HBO series, Big Little Lies. Her look for the CMT Awards, did not disappoint and she looked absolutely amazing.

We rounded up all of the best dressed stars at the CMT Awards, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.