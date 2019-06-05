Chris Brown & Drake Hint Again They’re Dropping Summer Duet With Selfie Together — See Pic

Hot collab alert! Chris Brown just teased a new song with Drake & fans are losing their minds in anticipation of the track from the former feuding musicians.

Apparently Chris Brown’s friendship with Drake, 32, is as solid as ever. The two hit-makers have been long-rumored to have a collab on the way, and they appeared to confirm the track in a June 5 Instagram post. “SUMMER TIME BOUT TO GET ALOT HOTTER!” Breezy, 30, teased in a selfie he took with Drake. In the photo, the two hit-makers were posting up side by side in what appeared to be a nightclub. A joint track since from the pair would mark their first piece of music together since squashing their beef on-stage in Los Angeles in October of 2018.

For fans of the two superstars, the prospect of a collab is almost too much to handle. “Now y’all wait a damn minute!! IM NOT READY!! We’ve been asking for this for years and we STILL NOT READY!!” one fan wrote below the pic. “LIVING LEGENDS ❤️” another comment read. However, the irony a collab from the former enemies (both exes of Rihanna) wasn’t lost on some fans. “Remember when y’all was throwing bottles at eachother at a club and look my heart,” one fan remarked.

Breezy’s photo hit the internet one month after a snippet of the rumored track made its way onto the internet. When Chris celebrated his 30th birthday with an epic bash in Woodland Hills, California, he previewed his forthcoming track with Drake for attendees. With Chris’ new album Indigo being just weeks away from dropping, here’s to hoping that the long-rumored track finally sees the light of day on June 28.

Clearly, the relationship between the “Freaky Friday” and “Nice For What” hit-makers has improved significantly since their bitter, years-long spat, which included a vicious 2012 nightclub brawl. With a collab from the two superstars on the way, Summer 2019 is the season of BreezyxDrizzy y’all.