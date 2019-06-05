Carrie Underwood Stuns In Pastel Plunging Mini Dress At The 2019 CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood stole the show at the 2019 CMT Music Awards! She stunned in a plunging pastel mini dress.

Make way for Carrie Underwood! The country darling, 36, arrived at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville ready to SLAY. Carrie stepped onto the red carpet on June 5 ahead of the 2019 CMT Music Awards looking absolutely gorgeous in a plunging mini dress embroidered with turquoise, gold and white embellishments. She paired the long-sleeved dress with delicate, star earrings and beige, strappy sandals. Her beauty look was also on point. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail, with a few pieces left out in front to frame her face. Carrie was practically glowing thanks to a dewy complexion, bronzer and a peach lip.

This is a huge night for Carrie. Not only is she performing, but she’s also nominated for two awards. She received a nod for Video of the Year for the visual for her song “Cry Pretty” and a nod for Female Video of the Year for “Love Wins.” Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see if love does in fact win, because she’s up against some steep competition. Other nominees for Female Video of the Year include Brandi Carlile (“The Joke”), Kacey Musgraves (“Space Cowboy”), Kelsea Ballerini (“Miss Me More”), and Carly Pearce (“Closer To You”). In the Video of the Year category, Carrie’s up against Florida Georgia Line (“Simple”), Zac Brown Band (“Someone I Used To Know”), Keith Urban and Julia Michaels (“Coming Home”) and Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne (“Burning Man”).

While we’re excited about Carrie’s performance tonight, there are a few fans who were hoping to see her live this week who will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer. Due to the ongoing NBA Finals, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto will be in use on June 9 for the Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors game. Carrie was originally scheduled to perform at the venue that day as part of her Cry Pretty Tour 360, but the show has no been rescheduled to Oct. 14.

The CMT Music Awards air Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.