Cardi B’s baby girl truly can’t get any cuter. In a new clip, Kulture takes a ride in a bright pink toy car and acts like she’s ‘going somewhere.’

Cardi B gave another adorable update on her daughter! The rapper, 26, took to her Instagram on June 4 to share a sweet video of her 10-month-old baby, Kulture Kiari Cephus, playing with a walker designed to look like a hot pink car. The child looked happy as can be, holding onto pink sunglasses and moving from one room to the next in the toy until she hit a roadblock in the form of a chair. “She think she going somewhere,” Cardi captioned the clip.

Fans couldn’t help but adore the footage. While Cardi initially was hesitant of sharing her baby girl with the world, people couldn’t be more excited about the many updates they’re getting now. “I bet Kulture drive better than you sis,” one fan joked in the comments, while another wrote, “Boy..The fact that she tried to move the other toy out her way” along with a laughing emoji and a heart eyes emoji.

The “I Like It” hitmaker will get to spend even more quality time with her and Offset‘s daughter. After undergoing recent cosmetic surgeries, Cardi suffered some medical complications, resulting in her pulling out of her headline spot at the 92Q Spring Bling Festival on May 24. She will make up the date on Sept. 8, and an appearance at the El Paso County Coliseum on May 21 was also postponed.

“Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work. She didn’t take the necessary time to fully recover,” her rep told HollywoodLife in the wake of the news, adding that Cardi was ordered by her doctors to heal up. “She’s very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September.” In the meantime, there will hopefully be even more adorable Kulture content to tide us over!