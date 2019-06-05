Brandi Glanville Calls Lisa Vanderpump Her Own ‘Personal Devil’ After Explosive ‘RHOBH’ Episode

Brandi Glanville already dissed Lisa Vanderpump during her appearance on the June 4 episode of ‘RHOBH’, but now she has taken to Twitter to spill more ‘truth’ about her former friend.

One episode’s time wasn’t enough for Brandi Glanville to explain why she really dislikes her former friend and co-star, Lisa Vanderpump. Following the June 4 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, during which Brandi said Lisa “for sure” leaked that “Puppygate” story to RadarOnline, Brandi took to Twitter to truly explain why she feels the way she does about Lisa. “My truth about LVP Is that she tried to ruin my life! She had employees trash my wine,she gave ultimatums on the show it was either her or me, she conveniently lost her memory during my lawsuit which cost me all of my savings. So yes she is my own personal devil,” Brandi tweeted on June 5.

Brandi’s tweet also comes 24 hours after a fan tweeted and said they saw a clip of Brandi from her return to RHOBH, in which she calls Lisa Vanderpump “the devil”. The alleged clip never aired, but it was still enough to upset Lisa Vanderpump. In response to the fan’s tweet, Lisa wrote, “Ok…well I think that’s enough for me….Finally. Good morning.” Almost immediately, fans went into a tizzy, as they felt Lisa was basically saying she was quitting the show. And she actually might have been, as a new interview with Lisa from June 5 seemed to say the same.

During an interview with DailyMailTV, Lisa revealed she has no plans to return for Season 10. When asked if she’d come back to the show next season, Lisa said, “I think [my co-stars] made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly, so … no.”

My truth about LVP Is that she tried to ruin my life! She had employees trash my wine,she gave ultimatums on the show it was either her or me, she conveniently lost her memory during my lawsuit which cost me all of my savings. So yes she is my own personal devil — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 5, 2019

Ok…well I think that’s enough for me….Finally.

Good morning. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) June 4, 2019

While Brandi’s “devil” comment didn’t make it to air, at least we now know why she branded Lisa as “the devil”. Want more drama? New episodes of RHOBH air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo!