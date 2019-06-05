Watch
Hollywood Life

Brad Pitt, 55, is The Hunkiest Astronaut Ever In New Trailer For ‘Ad Astra’ — Watch

Brad Pitt 'The Lost City of Z' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Apr 2017
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted in retro fashion on the set of their new movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In Quentin Tarantino’s crime mystery Leonardo plays TV actor Rick Dalton and Brad his stunt double Cliff Booth. The pair try to make a name for themselves in Tinseltown during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles. In the pictures the pair can be seen filming a car scene from the movie. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brad Pitt arrives at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, France on March 11, 2019. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Brad Pitt Ref: SPL5071370 110319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt is pictured taking selfies with fans while enjoying a night out with friends. Brad who has been rumored to be seeing actress Charlize Theron looked like he was havign a great time as he went to go see Adam Sandler at Dynasty Typewriter. Sandler just filmed his second film, "Murder Mystery'' with Brad's ex Jennifer Aniston. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BONI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Senior Editor

In ‘Ad Astra,’ Brad Pitt plays an astronaut who is set on a mission to save the planet — and we can’t help but point out how good he looks in that spacesuit!

Brad Pitt, 55, is looking better than ever in the first full trailer for his new movie, Ad Astra, which was released on June 5. In the film, Brad plays an astronaut named Roy McBride. Roy learns that his astronaut father, played by Tommy Lee Jones, purposely left Earth on a mission to find extraterrestrial life on Neptune two decades earlier. Now, Roy is tasked with finding his father and “unraveling a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet.”

“All life could be destroyed,” Roy is told in the trailer. “We’re counting on you to find out what’s happening out there.” Brad’s character agrees to the daunting job he’s tasked with, and the trailer shows him preparing for the mission. Then, we see jaw-dropping footage of Roy careening through space as he attempts to figure out what the hell is going on. The movie also stars Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland and Ruth Negga, and is set to hit theaters on September 20, 2019.

Ad Astra is part of quite a career resurgence for Brad in 2019, as he’s also starring in the highly-anticipated Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and has already created quite a buzz ahead of its official release date.

For the last three years, Brad has been focused on his kids following his Sept. 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, but it looks like he’s ready to be back at work now that they’ve reached a temporary agreement regarding custody. However, the divorce has yet to be officially finalized.