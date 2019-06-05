In ‘Ad Astra,’ Brad Pitt plays an astronaut who is set on a mission to save the planet — and we can’t help but point out how good he looks in that spacesuit!

Brad Pitt, 55, is looking better than ever in the first full trailer for his new movie, Ad Astra, which was released on June 5. In the film, Brad plays an astronaut named Roy McBride. Roy learns that his astronaut father, played by Tommy Lee Jones, purposely left Earth on a mission to find extraterrestrial life on Neptune two decades earlier. Now, Roy is tasked with finding his father and “unraveling a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet.”

“All life could be destroyed,” Roy is told in the trailer. “We’re counting on you to find out what’s happening out there.” Brad’s character agrees to the daunting job he’s tasked with, and the trailer shows him preparing for the mission. Then, we see jaw-dropping footage of Roy careening through space as he attempts to figure out what the hell is going on. The movie also stars Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland and Ruth Negga, and is set to hit theaters on September 20, 2019.

Ad Astra is part of quite a career resurgence for Brad in 2019, as he’s also starring in the highly-anticipated Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and has already created quite a buzz ahead of its official release date.

For the last three years, Brad has been focused on his kids following his Sept. 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, but it looks like he’s ready to be back at work now that they’ve reached a temporary agreement regarding custody. However, the divorce has yet to be officially finalized.