‘A Lie To Die For’: First Look At Oxygen’s Compelling True Crime Series About Lies Gone Too Far

Some people are willing to kill to keep their secrets, a secret. Oxygen’s new show ‘A Lie To Die For’ explores that horror & HL has the exclusive first look.

This isn’t just being caught in a white lie, it’s a lie to die for. In Oxygen’s new, chilling series A Lie To Die For, true crime fanatics will meet the people who go to extreme lengths to ensure their lies are not uncovered; that includes individuals willing to kill to keep the truth from getting out. In HollywoodLife.com‘s EXCLUSIVE first look at A Lie To Die For, we’re teased with wild mysteries, lies gone way too far and a new twist on true crime! “His motive was not to get caught, and he needed to do something to fix that,” an investigator reveals in the never-before-seen trailer for the A Lie To Die For. “He ripped my family apart, I had no idea that a murderer was living in my house,” a young woman also admits in the first look. Watch the trailer for the first season below!

In A Lie To Die For‘s premiere episode, “A Marriage Bed of Lies,” we’re introduced to high school sweethearts, Mark Hacking and Lori Soares. The couple was preparing to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, Lori’s pregnancy and Mark’s acceptance to medical school in North Carolina when their world was rocked when it was discovered Mark was living an absolute lie. When confronted with his lies, after Lori learned that none of Mark’s achievements were real, he allegedly shot his pregnant wife and disposed of her body.

“I’ve never seen a lie spin out of control quite like this,” another woman adds in the trailer. “How do you get yourself so deep in a lie, that you think the only way out is murder?” Several questions still remain regarding these lies that sent individuals to make extreme decisions, even kill. It will all be explored in A Lie To Die For in the premiere episode on Sunday, June 23 at 8 PM ET. What was Mark’s motive and what pushed him so far as to kill his own wife to protect his secret? You’ll have to tune in to find out!

A Lie To Die For joins Oxygen’s impeccable true crime line-up! The channels boasts numerous thrilling shows, including Killer Couples, Snapped and Accident, Suicide or Murder. Be sure to tune in every Sunday, starting June 23, at 8 PM ET for A Lie To Die For!