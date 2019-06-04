FIFA Women’s World Cup: Meet The US Soccer Stars Fighting To Bring The Trophy Home

They’re baaaaaack. The United States Women’s National Team will defend their title in the 2019 FIFA’s World Cup. Before the soccer extravaganza kicks off, meet these fearless football femmes.

Since the creation of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1991, no team has dominated the tournament like the United States Women’s National Team. Team USA will get another chance to pick up another World Cup trophy, as the 2019 edition of the soccer tournament kicks off on June 7 in France. Will the Yanks pick up their fourth World Cup, or will one of their longtime rivals – Germany, Japan or France – deny the Stars and Stripes from flying? The USWNT has never been able to win back-to-back World Cups, so you better believe that Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, 33, and the rest of the 2019 World Cup roster will have a chip on their shoulders when they hit the field for this year’s competition.

The 2019 USWNT is a mixture of veterans and rookies. This marks Carli Lloyd’s fourth World Cup trip, while six other players – Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Ali Krieger, Kelley O’Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Tobin Heath – will be playing in their third world cup. Ashlyn Harris, Alyssa Naeher, Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz, and Christen Press are back for their second World Cup. That means eleven members are playing in the World Cup for the first time: Adrianna Franch, Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Emily Sonnett, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Allie Long, Samantha Meis, Jessica McDonald, and Mallory Pugh.

“Selecting a World Cup team is a long process, and I want to thank the players – the ones that made the final team and the ones that didn’t – for all of their hard work over the past two and a half years,” said USWNT coach Jill Ellis. “They all pushed each other in every training session and every game and challenged the coaches to make some tough decisions. These 23 players have been through adversity and success, and it’s a group that has the talent, confidence, experience, and desire to help us win the World Cup.”

Just because 11 of 23 players are “rookies,” don’t think the US isn’t fielding its best. Sixteen players on the roster have represented the US at the FIFA Women’s World Cup at the U-17 level, U-20 level, or both. Crystal Dunn, Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz, and Samantha Mewis were on the squad that won the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup squad. Tierna Davidson, at age 20, is the youngest member on the roster, as Mallory Pugh turned 21 on April 29. Will Tierna win a World Cup before she’s old enough to drink? The USWNT’s first game is against Thailand on June 11.