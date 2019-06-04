T.I. Gushes Over His ‘Foxy Lady’ Tiny Harris: You’re All ‘Mine’ & I ‘Love You’

T.I. took to Instagram on June 4 to declare his love and desire for his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris by posting gorgeous pics of her along with a romantic message.

T.I., 38, is not shy about letting everyone know that Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, is his! The rapper shared some pretty hot photos of the singer to his Instagram page on June 4 and his caption revealed his admiration for the beauty. In the pics, Tiny can be seen bending down and happily posing in front of a large photo of her hubby with a microphone. “Mine😍@majorgirl this is the LOOK Foxy Lady!!! Making my pictures look better. Keep KICKING ass & giving em hell Mrs Harris… I Fuc*in Love you!!!” T.I.’s caption for the snapshots read. It didn’t take long for Tiny to respond to the sweet post with the a grateful comment. “Awe thank you daddy…I f**kin love u bck❤️😘🥰💋👅,” her comment read.

T.I. and Tiny have been married since 2010, and even though they’ve made headlines in the past for some reportedly hard times, they seem as happy as could be now. Tiny, who has three kids, Clifford, 14, Major, 11, and Heiress, 3, with T.I., even recently took to her Instagram to reveal that she sometimes thinks about having another child with her love.

In addition to complimenting each other on social media, T.I. and Tiny have used their music to express their love and respect for one another. Tiny, who has been a part of the girl group Xscape, just released her debut solo single “I F–kin <3 U” on May 2 and it’s all about her marriage to T.I. In the lyrics, the talented songstress talks about the ups and downs she and her hubby have had but admits their love is stronger than ever.

We love seeing T.I. and Tiny adore each other and hope to see more cute posts in the future!