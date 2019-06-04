Teddi Mellencamp Teases ‘Rocky Times Ahead’ In Final S9 Episodes: ‘There’s So Much More To Come’

Teddi Mellencamp tells HollywoodLife that there’s much more drama to come in the latter half of ‘RHOBH’s 9th season! She also reveals why she’s ‘nervous’ about upcoming episodes, and if she has any regrets…

Just when you thought the tea couldn’t get any hotter in Beverly Hills! — Teddi Mellencamp, 37, says fans are in for a “crazy” ride in the remaining episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “There’s so much more to come. — It’s beyond jam packed!”, the Bravo star told HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview at iHeartRadio’s KIIS FM Wango Tango on June 1 in LA.

“There’s been a lot of drama, but we have so much fun. I’m excited, of course,” Teddi said, adding that she’s also “nervous.” Why? — “I have some rocky times ahead I think,” she teased. “But, you know what, everything’s a learning opportunity.”

The RHOBH star went on to admit that she doesn’t have any regrets with how her second season on the hit show has played out so far. However, “I have things that I wish I would’ve done differently,” she said. “But, that’s life! If everything’s perfect all of the time then you’re probably not being truthful to who you are.”

Teddi also reflected on her time with the rest of the cast — Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Denise Richards — in Beverly Hills. “You know, there’s been some great things and there’s been some hard times. I’ve made some great relationships. I’ve learned a lot and things are going great with my family and my business and I’m healthy. I really don’t have any complaints,” she explained.

As for if she’ll return for the show’s 10th season? — That’s still up in the air. “We have to play it by ear. You never know until the time come,” Teddi said, adding, “It is what it is.”

Season 9 of RHOBH aired its 17th episode on June 4. Its prior season ran a total of 18 episodes, before Bravo aired its season 8 three-part reunion. — So, we’re very close to another explosive reunion special. The RHOBH cast will tape its season 9 reunion on June 5. An air date has not yet been set.