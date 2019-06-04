Sophie Turner looked absolutely stunning in this gorgeous Louis Vuitton dress at the LA premiere of her new film, ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix,’ on June 4.

Sophie Turner, 23, has been around the world and back promoting her new film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, where she stars as Jean Grey, an X-Men character who evolves into the Dark Phoenix. While we saw a ton of gorgeous outfits from the actress these past few weeks, her look at the Los Angeles premiere on June 4, may just be her best one yet. One thing for sure about Sophie’s press looks leading up to this premiere, is that she didn’t stick to one certain style and was constantly switching up her look. So, when she arrived in this outfit, we were pleasantly surprised. Not only did we love her entire outfit, her glam was just as fabulous as her makeup was done by Georgie Eisdell, her blonde hair was done by Christian Wood, and her nude manicure was done by Ashlie Johnson.

A far fry from the sinister character she plays in X-Men, Sophie looked so sweet in a strapless Louis Vuitton gown with silver floral embroidery. Adding to that feminine image were retro touches like thick stripes on the skirt of the dress, and a large black belt that accentuated the actress’s waist.

Sophie has been on the move every single day it feels like. From Game of Thrones to X-Men, she has been stepping out on different carpets all over the world. However, her red carpet look from last night had nothing to do with her, and it was one of our favorite dresses from her. She headed to the LA premiere of Chasing Happiness, an Amazon Prime documentary about the Jonas Brothers, on June 3, when she donned a slinky chainmail dress. Sophie opted for a spaghetti strap silver chainmail Paco Rabanne Resort 2019 dress which hugged her petite frame to perfection. The slinky dress was covered in sequins and featured a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage. She topped her look off with a pair of simple black ankle-strap sandals.

Some of our other favorite recent looks from the star would have to include her sheer dress from the Seoul, South Korea premiere on May 27. Sophie chose a dazzling sheer sequin Louis Vuitton Resort 2020 dress, which was completely see-through, made up of a bedazzled mesh overlay, showing off her silver and black striped underwire bra and matching mini skirt underneath.

Another one of her best press looks, was when she headed to a London photocall on May 22, in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton Resort 2020. She opted to wear a pair of high-waisted mom jeans styled with a tight white crop top. The sleeveless top featured a silver metal turtleneck and a scalloped hem lined with metal, showing off her bare toned abs. She topped her look off with huge silver hoop earrings and a pair of black pointy-toed pumps with the tips dipped in silver.