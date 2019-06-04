‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Gives Baby Pilar, 2 Mos., A Manicure & Pedicure In Cute New Video

Porsha Williams took to Instagram on June 4 to share a heartwarming video that showed her giving her two-month-old daughter Pilar a little tender loving care by cleaning her nails, and it was truly adorable.

Porsha Williams, 37, proved she’s all about taking care of her daughter when she posted the cutest video on June 4! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram to share the clip, which showed her tending to her two-month-old baby Pilar‘s fingernails and toenails by buffing them with a nail tool. The sleeping tot looked ultra relaxed during the spa session and seemed to love it. “Baby sometimes I just need some me time🧖🏾‍♀️ #SpaDayTheBabyWay #Mani/Pedi #PjsWorld,” the doting mother captioned the video.

This is just one of many times Porsha has been sharing precious moments with her daughter on social media since she was born in Mar. Just one day ago on June 3, she shared a photo of Pilar giving a stink face to the camera and it was one of the best pics yet! In the darling snapshot, the precious babe is wearing a white dress with multi-colored polka dots and a gold-colored headband with a bow. Porsha decided to wait more than a month to show off baby Pilar’s face after she was born due to the airing of her reality series Porsha’s Having A Baby, so it’s no wonder she’s super excited to share as many pics and videos as possible now!

In addition to her eye-catching posts of Pilar, who also goes by PJ, Porsha’s relationship with Pilar’s father Dennis McKinley has gotten some attention lately. The lovebirds, who are planning to marry on New Year’s Eve, were recently rumored to have split up after Porsha and her family members unfollowed Dennis on social media on May 27. They have since followed him again and Dennis seemed to squash the rumors by sharing a post to Instagram that read,”P & PJ ❤️💪🏽 the rest is 💩.”

We’re wishing the best for Porsha, Dennis and baby Pilar now and in the future and we look forward to seeing more cute pics and videos in the future!