Porsha Williams’ Baby, Pilar, 2 Mos., Makes The Cutest Stink Face Ever In Adorable New Photo

Proud mom, Porsha Williams, can’t stop sharing photos of her newborn daughter, Pilar Jhena, and the pic she posted on June 3 may just be the cutest one yet!

It’s no secret that Porsha Williams’ daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, is beyond adorable, so we don’t blame the new mom for wanting to show her off as much as she can! On June 3, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a brand new photo of Pilar, in which the two-month-old is making the cutest stink face at the camera. She’s wearing an adorable white dress with polka dots, along with a gold headband, in the photo, and the expression on her face is to DIE for. “Pj is a whole mood,” Porsha captioned the image.

Porsha and her fiance, Dennis McKinley, welcomed baby Pilar in March, but they waited more than a MONTH to share what she looked like with the world. It wasn’t until the finale of Porsha’s three part Bravo special, Porsha’s Having a Baby, in mid-May that we FINALLY got to see what Pilar looked like. Now, we can’t get enough of her! Porsha has already created an Instagram page for Pilar, so between the reality star’s own account AND that one, we get plenty of content of the little one. The pictures show that she already has quite a personality, and we can’t wait to watch her grow up.

Meanwhile, Porsha and Dennis are set to tie the knot on New Year’s Eve, but they’ve recently been plagued by breakup rumors. It began when Porsha unfollowed Dennis on Instagram (she’s since followed him back). Then, rumors that Dennis had cheated on Porsha surfaced, but he has denied the “false” reports.

Amidst the drama, Dennis posted a meme on Instagram that made it clear that Porsha and Pilar are his main priorities in life, and that he doesn’t have time for “the bulls***.” Porsha has yet to comment on the situation herself.