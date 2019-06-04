Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith & Mom Are ‘Frustrated’ She’s Standing By David Easton

Though she lost custody of her kids after husband David Eason shot the family dog, Jenelle Evans is still standing by her man, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY heard this decision left her mother and ex, Nathan Griffith, absolutely shook.

Considering it was David Eason’s decision to kill Jenelle Evans’ French bulldog is the reason why they’ve lost custody of her three kids – Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2, — you’d think she’d kick him to the curb? Think again. Jenelle, 31, has “no intention” of leaving David, 30, and that has left her family throwing up their hands in disbelief. Both her ex (and father of Kaiser) Nathan Griffith, 31, and her mother, Barbara Evans “are frustrated as Jenelle continues to stand by David despite the legal troubles surrounding the couple, mainly him,” a source close to the former Teen Mom 2 star shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

Nathan and Barbara “are going to do what’s best for the children and that’s the bottom line because they love and care about them and don’t want to see them hurt,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “The kids have been through so much at a young age already. Everyone knows Jenelle is going to continue to defend David, so they’ll do what they can. Jenelle has made it clear she is supporting David.”

“I am currently following what my attorney has asked,” said Jenelle when speaking for the first time after a North Carolina judge ruled that her three children would remain with their current caregivers after child protective services removed them from her and David’s home. While Jenelle didn’t want to speak on the matter “as that will jeopardize the possibilities of getting my kids back,” she did say she would “will do anything necessary to get them back, and that is all I want everyone to understand. …I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united.”

Considering the judge presiding over the case reportedly said that “at this point, it doesn’t matter if [Jenelle] left [David] or not, because she failed to protect her kids,” there isn’t legal pressure for her to cut ties with her husband. “She’s determined to get them back with David by her side,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She doesn’t want to have to make that choice and is praying she won’t have to.” While Jenelle and David attempt to regain custody of her kids, her ex, Nathan, seems to be happy to be spending time with their son, Kaiser. He posted videos of the boy swimming in a pool to his Instagram Stories on May 29. “Awww!!!” he captioned all three posts.