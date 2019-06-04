Lisa Vanderpump Confirms She’s Leaving ‘RHOBH’: Co-Stars ‘Made It Pretty Impossible’ To Return

Lisa Vanderpump revealed she has no plans to return to the ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ for Season 10. Furthermore, she also won’t be attending this season’s reunion on June 5.

It looks like Lisa Vanderpump, 58, will not be reuniting with the ladies of the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the reunion or future episodes, and she revealed why in a new interview. The reality star spoke with DailyMailTV about her work with the suicide awareness organization, The Trevor Project, for which she filmed a new PSA, and she also opened up about her future plans (or lack thereof) for the Bravo show. She first admitted that she has no intention of attending the reunion, which is filming on June 5, because of the drama she’s had with her co-stars.

“The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” she said in the interview when asked if she’d be at the reunion. “So in all probability, no.” That led to the big question of whether or not she’d be returning to the series at all. “I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” she admitted. “So … no.”

That was all Lisa would say about her future with RHOBH as she then insisted on going back to talking about The Trevor Project, but she took to Twitter to further solidify her comments when she retweeted a tweet from a fan that referenced Lisa’s drama with co-star Brandi Glanville, 46, who called her “the devil” on the show. “Hey @BRAVO Showing a clip of @BrandiGlanville calling @LisaVanderpump the devil is supposed to help the ratings? As a FORMER viewer of RHOBH I HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF THE VULGARITY! STILL NOT WATCHING RHOBH!” the tweet read.

Ok…well I think that’s enough for me….Finally.

Good morning. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) June 4, 2019

Lisa’s drama with her co-stars played out this season on RHOBH and revolved around the “puppygate” scandal. The scandal started when Lisa’s co-star Dorit Kemsley, 42, adopted a dog from Lisa’s organization, Vanderpump Dogs, and without Lisa’s knowledge, went on to give it away after she didn’t like the way it behaved around her children. It eventually got returned to Lisa’s organization and some of the RHOBH co-stars accused Lisa of trying to make Dorit look bad and even going to media to leak gossip. Lisa maintained her innocence and even took a lie detector test on a recent episode of the show.