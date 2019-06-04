Kenya Moore’s ‘Thrilled’ To Be Returning To ‘RHOA’ — ‘She Knows She’s Good For TV’

After taking a 1-year break from ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta,’ Kenya Moore is ‘really excited’ to make a return to the reality show, an insider tells us.

We caught a glimpse of Kenya Moore, 48, in the final episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta season eleven, but she’s ready to make a return to the show full time. After she was spotted filming the forthcoming season of the Bravo reality show, a source close to the show told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why it was time for her to return. “Kenya Moore is really excited to be returning to RHOA next season as the deal is almost done. She really wanted to make this happen. She’s been spending a lot of time in LA, but will be in Atlanta full-time once filming begins in June. The other ladies are excited to have her back as well. Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille and Kandi Burruss will be returning, however, Shamari DeVoe will either be out or back as a friend, that’s still being decided. Tanya Sam may also finally get her peach, which excites her while Marlo Hampton will also be returning as a friend,” the insider revealed.

However, not everyone is jumping for joy about Kenya’s return, and unsurprisingly, Nene Leakes, 51, has some hesitation about the new season. “Nene isn’t too thrilled about Kenya’s return and she’s very nervous how this is all going to go, especially because she hasn’t spoken to her other cast members in some time, however, she loves the show and wants to do it. She also knows Kenya’s good for TV, so she gets it,” the source told us. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Kenya and NeNe for comment.

Brooklyn Doris Daly. Fans began chattering about Kenya’s return after she was spotted out with Porsha,Cynthia, and Marlo while filming season 12 of the Atlanta housewives franchise on June 1 at the Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo. Kenya took a one-year break from the Bravo TV show to focus on her newborn baby girl,