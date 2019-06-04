Watch
Hollywood Life

Julia Roberts Reveals Someone Told Her She Looked Like A ‘Wildling’ From ‘GOT’: I Should Be On The Throne

Julia Roberts
REX/Shutterstock
Julia Roberts arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studios' "Homecoming", in Los Angeles, CALA Premiere of "Homecoming", Los Angeles, USA - 24 Oct 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Julia Roberts stops by a local farmer's market for some fresh produce. The actress was seen picking up fresh fruit and veggies and Olive Oil. Julia carried a small coin purse and made her purchases in cash. 08 Apr 2019 Pictured: Julia Roberts. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA396739_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Julia Roberts 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2019
Julia Roberts 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Julia Roberts took part in ‘Variety’s Actors on Actors interview with Patricia Arquette and in it, she opened up about being compared to a ‘Game of Thrones’ character.

Julia Roberts, 51, has never seen HBO’s Game of Thrones, but according to some people, she sure looks like she could be a part of the cast! The actress spoke about how her looks have been compared to one of the show’s “wildlings” because of her curly hair, in a new Actors on Actors interview with fellow actress Patricia Arquette, 51, for Variety. “I’ve never watched Game of Thrones. But someone just told me a couple days ago, ‘You look like one of the wildings’,” she explained in the interview. “My hair is super curly. This has been professionally done for this occasion, but I was at the beach, and so my hair was telling its own stories.”

In addition to touching base about looking like a character from the popular show, Julia went into details about why she’s never watched the show, which had its series finale last month. The Erin Brockovich star admitted she thinks it was “too scary” and had “maybe too much sex.” Patricia confirmed her statement. “There’s a lot of sex,” she replied. “And there’s zombies and stuff.” “Then it’s for sure not for me,” Julia said.

Julia’s Game of Thrones opinion was brought about after Patricia brought up a fan question that asked her who she thought would get to ultimately sit on the throne in the finale (before it aired). “I’m going to say Barack Obama for $500!” she joked before revealing she had never seen the show and wouldn’t know.“I should be on the throne at the end of Game of Thrones. Me in a massive faux fur.”

Julia sat down for the in-depth Variety interview to promote her new Amazon series Homecoming. She plays a therapist for war veterans in the show, which is a departure from her usual film roles.