Jenelle Evans and her mom, Barbara, got into a heated exchange outside a North Carolina courthouse on June 4, when the former ‘Teen Mom 2’ star tried stealing a moment with her daughter, Ensley.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason went back to court on June 4 to try to regain custody of their kids, and while nothing was truly resolved on Tuesday afternoon (they were just there to give the judge updates on their progress with parenting classes and couple’s counseling, according to TMZ), Jenelle did get to spend some time with her 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. However, Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, wasn’t too happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Jenelle’s emotional moment with her daughter quickly turned into an argument between Jenelle and Barbara.

Barbara, who currently has full custody of Jenelle’s oldest son Jace, as well as temporary custody of Ensley, insinuated that the only reason Jenelle was hugging her daughter was because she had cameras and paparazzi watching her. “We’re happy you got this moment,” a TMZ cameraman told Jenelle, and she said, “I’m happy I got this moment — [my mom] blocked my number, so…”

After that, Barbara said, “It’s only for the cameras.” Then, Jenelle told her mom that she’ll have to talk to Child Protective Services soon, and when Barbara asked why, Jenelle told her, “Your son is posting naked pictures of my daughter online.” Jenelle was referring to her brother, Colin Evans, who is mentioned in the video, but it’s not clear what pictures she’s talking about.

As TMZ previously reported, Jenelle and David have been making regular court appearances since he shot and killed their dog, Nugget in early May. Not long after the death of Nugget, Jenelle and David lost custody of their kids, who are now staying with various relatives. Jenelle and David were ordered to enroll in couples therapy in an attempt to get their kids back, so today’s visit to court was just another one in their ongoing Child Protective Services case. David was also ordered to undergo a psych evaluation to determine where his anger issues come from.