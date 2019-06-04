Gwen Stefani Breaks Silence On Replacing Adam Levine On ‘The Voice’: ‘I Was Shocked’

Gwen Stefani finally addressed her return to the red chair as a coach for season 17 of ‘The Voice’! The singer reacted to the ‘shocking’ news on June 4, where she told the women of ‘The Talk’ how ‘last minute’ NBC’s decision was to bring her back.

Gwen Stefani, 49, has broken her silence on the recent news that she will replace The Voice‘s OG coach, Adam Levine, 40, during season 17 of the hit competition show. “I have not even posted, I haven’t talked about it yet, because it was such a shock,” she said on the Tuesday, June 4, episode of The Talk. “I wanted to come back so bad. I mean, the show is so fun,” she said.

The former No Doubt frontrunner went on to explain how “happy” she is for Adam now that he will have more time to pursue more family and career ventures. “I’m happy for Adam, because he’s been doing it 16 seasons… He has his baby. He’s going to be able to go on tour and do music in a different kind of way,” Gwen explained. Adam and his wife model, Behati Prinsloo, welcomed their second child — a daughter named Gio Grace Levine — in February 2018. The couple’s first child is their daughter Dusty Rose, who was born in September 2016.

The “Rich Girl” singer also revealed that Adam was the first person to reach out to her when NBC initially pitched her for the show when she first joined as a coach for the show’s 7th season. “He texted me out of nowhere, and I didn’t even really know him,” Gwen recalled. “To think that he’s not going to be there is like bittersweet. And plus, like, being between him and Blake [Shelton], the amount of laughter, I would have to like stop and massage my face, because it would hurt.” Gwen served as a coach during seasons 7 [2014], 9 [2015] and 12 [2017]. She was also featured during the show’s 10th season, where she was a mentor.

(Video credit: CBS’s ‘The Talk’)

Gwen eventually spoke about how she will reunite with her boyfriend, Blake on The Voice. The couple’s romance began on the show in 2015, following their respective divorces. “It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be exciting. I mean, Blake’s my best friend, so I get to hang out with him at work,” she said with a smile, noting that her securing the season 17 gig was a “really quick” turnaround.

“It was literally a text, and then my manager called me. It’s like ‘Yes, let’s go!’ It’s always like that,” Gwen explained. “Every season it’s been like that. Somehow, NBC waits till the last minute.”

News of Adam’s untimely departure came from The Voice host, Carson Daly, who made the announcement on the Today Show on May 24. “Many viewers will miss watching his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton,” Carson joked during the morning show. “He will always be a cherished member of The Voice family and we wish him the best.” The news came as a shock to viewers because Adam had previously been confirmed as a season 17 coach alongside Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Adam later released a statement of his own where he said it was time for him to “move on,” in a lengthy Instagram post. Fans of the show will know that the Maroon 5 lead singer had been a coach on the show since its inception in April of 2011. Adam won The Voice three times throughout his 16 seasons.