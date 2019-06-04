Donald Trump Calls Bette Midler A ‘Washed-Up Psycho’ & Twitter Rips Him Apart

Donald Trump took to Twitter on June 4 to slam Bette Midler after she apologized for sharing a fake quote she thought was from him one day ago and many followers weren’t impressed with his insult!

President Donald Trump, 72, didn’t hold back when he dissed Bette Midler, 73, on Twitter, on June 4 but her fans and followers were there to diss him right back! The outspoken politician tweeted a response to an apology Bette tweeted on June 3 after she shared a quote from him that she later learned he never said. “Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make ‘your great president’ look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!” Donald’s tweet read.

It didn’t take long for Twitter followers to call out Donald in their responses to his controversial tweet about Bette and her apology. “She wasn’t forced to apologize…she chose to apologize..because she has class. Something you don’t have and something you have never done,” one tweet read. “No matter what, the President of the United States has absolutely no business publicly calling an American citizen like Bette Midler a ‘washed up psycho.’ That’s harassment and abuse of the highest order and shouldn’t even be allowed on any social media platform,” another read. “He continues to be an embarrassment to our country, our government, the Office and our people. A President is held to a higher standard. He can’t pull himself out of the gutter. He’s just crude and lewd. He shames us daily,” a third follower tweeted.

The quote Bette shared, which she thought Donald said before he ran for President, seemed to indicate he was planning on deceiving the American people if he was elected into office. “If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They love anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific,” the quote read. Once Bette realized it was a fake, she tweeted her apology but also seemed to diss him in the process. “I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true!” her tweet read.

Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

She wasn’t forced to apologize…she chose to apologize..because she has class. Something you don’t have and something you have never done. — Common Sense (@getmebadges) June 5, 2019

Donald is no stranger to criticism on Twitter. He is often met with angry responses for some of the things he tweets and Bette, who is open about her dislike of him, is just one of many celebs he has put in a negative light. It will be interesting to see if his social media war with the Beaches star will continue from here or fizzle out with time!