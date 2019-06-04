Dean McDermott Defends Tori Spelling From ‘Coward’ Internet Bullies: ‘Let’s See What You Trolls Look Like’

Dean McDermott is willing to fight for his wife’s honor – literally. After trolls insulted his wife, Tori Spelling, he challenged those ‘cowards’ to stop hiding behind their keyboards.

Perhaps the Internet really was a mistake? In a case of gross misogyny, Tori Spelling, 46, and shared a picture of her posing along her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars, Gabrielle Carteris, 58, and Jennie Garth, 47, to her Instagram. Because the three of them were wearing a variety of swimsuits for this “Sunday Family Dinner,” a swarm of online trolls said they were “cringing” over the photo. “The phrase ‘trying too hard to be relevant’ comes to mind,” one toll said (h/t PEOPLE). That caused Tori’s husband, Dean McDermott, 57, to swoop in.

“I love how you hates have private [accounts],” he wrote. “Let’s see what you trolls look like, ya cowards!!!” While Dean’s seemingly eagerness to throw hands with the people disrespecting his wife won’t change any of these trolls’ minds (and might get him the sarcastic “Internet Tough Guy” reputation), it’s still admirable that he’s willing to confront those people who trash-talk Tori. He might have had been more effective in banishing these cretins by pointing out that they had to either follow Tori on Instagram or deliberately click on her picture to make that “trying to be relevant” comment, thus successfully giving Tori the attention the trolls claimed she wanted. So, even if the trolls were right, Tori still won.

This isn’t the first time Dean has come to Tori’s defense online. In March 2019, he took umbrage at trolls “mom-shaming” Tori for feeling her children Little Bites muffin snacks. “Hey everybody. I am sick and tired of everybody taking a shot at my wife, Tori Spelling. Just because she’s a celebrity they think they can say or do whatever they want,” he said in an IG video. “So can we get over ourselves? Can we not make this newsworthy? This is newsworthy, huh? We give our kids a snack, and people are lining up to take pot shots at my wife. All you parents out there who think you are holier than thou, let he who is without sin cast the first stone. …It’s a snack people, get over it.”

As for “relevancy,” Tori is about to come roaring back to television as part of the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot. She celebrated her 46th birthday on the set of the reboot, and her co-stars Jennie and Jason Priestly, 49, helped her celebrate with cupcakes! “Even though we were working all day and doing wardrobe on my [birthday,] I was happy to share my [birthday] cupcakes with my friends,” she said, while also noting that the Beverly Hills reboot promo hit a record high of over 27 million views.