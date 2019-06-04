Bella Thorne Snuggles Up To New BF Benjamin Mascolo In Cute Pic, Proving She’s Over Ex Mod Sun

Bella Thorne just broke up with Mod Sun less than two months ago, but she’s already Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo.

Bella Thorne, 21, doesn’t waste time. She broke up with her boyfriend of more than two years, musician Mod Sun, in April but she’s not mourning the loss. Instead she’s taking comfort in the arms of her hot new man, Italian pop star Benjamin Mascolo, 25. The pair have been hanging out a lot in recent weeks and on June 4, they made things social media official. Benjamin, who is part of the duo Benji & Fed, shared a smoking hot pic on Instagram of the pair getting very close.

Bella didn’t share the picture on her page but she directed her fans to check it out via her Instagram story, captioning a video of herself, “Ben posted a v sexy photo of us.” And the picture is indeed “v sexy”. In what appears to be a candid snap Bella and Ben both wear velour track pants and little else. Bella is embraced by Ben as she leans in for an open mouthed kiss. Ben is shirtless and his abs are the definition of sculpted. Ben posted the snap with a caption of emojis including angel, rabbit and fire.

Ben proves that he isn’t afraid to get very personal with Bella by touching his tongue to her lips and holding one hand on her waist. Although it’s unclear exactly how Bella and Ben met the pair were first photographed together getting very cozy just a few days after she broke up with Mod Sun.

Bella’s break-up with Mod Sun has recently taken a very messy turn. First they got into a nasty Twitter war where she accused him of being fame hungry. And then on May 31 the rapper went on The Domenick Nati Show to talk about their split and share his suspicion that she’d cheated on him with Ben. “I sure as hell was [faithful],” the 32-year-old rapper said in the interview. “I’m not going to speak for her. You already saw that she be with someone the next day so you know how my head gonna head gonna be after I see that, right? You know what I’m going to be thinking. You can put those two together.”

Bella and Mod ended their relationship in April of 2019, and she shared the news on Instagram. Posting a photo of herself and Mod in a mirror selfie, Bella wrote in the caption, “I will always love you. All good things must come to an end. 💔.” The couple had been together since October of 2017.