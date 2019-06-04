Phaedra Parks’ Ex, Apollo Nida, Released From Prison After 5 Yrs. & Moved To Halfway House

Apollo Nida is out from behind bars after serving a shortened sentence of 5 years, HollywoodLife can confirm. The news comes just a few months after his initial 8-year sentence was shorted to 7 years in March 2019.

Apollo Nida is out of jail. A representative for RRM Philadelphia confirmed to HollywoodLife on June 4 that Phaedra Parks‘ ex-husband has been released from Fort Dix Correctional Facility in New Jersey and is in their halfway house until his release date of October 15, 2019. Phaedra, a former cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has not commented on the news.

Apollo was originally sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud and identity theft in 2014. He pled guilty to bank fraud after federal prosectors claimed he stole millions of dollars from numerous people over the course of four years. Back in March, a federal judge signed off on an order that reduced Apollo’s prison sentence from 96 months (eight years) to 84 months (seven years), according to court documents obtained by The Blast at the time. The documents also stated that Apollo’s scheduled release date was in August of 2020, with years of probation to follow.

Fans of the Bravo stars will know that Phaedra and Apollo finalized their very long and messy divorce in November 2016. Phaedra filed for divorce in 2014, just one month after Apollo began his initial eight-year prison sentence. The ex-couple share two children together — Ayden and Dylan. Apollo got engaged while in prison in 2016, to a woman by the name of Sherien Almufti.

The former Bravo star was incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey — the same federal correctional institution where fellow Bravo star Teresa Giudice‘s husband, Joe Giudice, began his 41-month prison sentence for fraud in March 2016. Joe was later transferred to FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania in 2017, and he was released in early March. Upon his release in early March, Joe was immediately taken into ICE custody, where he faces deportation back to his native, Italy.