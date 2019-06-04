When you need a little help with your act, call Terry Crews. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 4 auditions, Terry Crews teams up with the acrobatic Messoudi Brothers during their audition.

The Messoudi Brothers are taking the stage during round 2 of the America’s Got Talent season 14 auditions on June 4. All three shirtless men hit the stage and ask host Terry Crews for some help with their act. Terry’s there whenever the contestants need him so he happily walks on stage for the performers. He preps by taking off his baby blue suit jacket. The Messoudi Brothers begin chanting Terry’s name. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star even flexes his pecs for the audience.

Terry takes a seat and one of the Messoudi Brothers uses Terry as he shows off his acrobatic skills. He holds himself up in the air while only holding onto Terry’s hands. Terry handles the weight with ease and has a huge smile on his face. Terry’s work in the gym has certainly paid off! Judge Gabrielle Union’s jaw is on the floor as she witnesses Terry and The Messoudi Brothers.

During the second week of auditions, a variety of acts will take the stage in hopes of making it that much closer to the $1 million prize. There are still 4 Golden Buzzers left amongst the judges and host for season 14. The Golden Buzzer acts go directly to the live shows the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America’s vote. Gabrielle used her Golden Buzzer in the season 14 premiere on blind and autistic singer Kodi Lee, who stunned everyone with his breathtaking performance of Leon Russell’s “A Song For You.”

AGT also features judges Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, and Howie Mandel. America’s Got Talent season 14 airs Tuesdays throughout the summer at 8 p.m. on NBC.