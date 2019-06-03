Tiffany Trump Shines At State Banquet With Donald, Her Siblings & The Queen — But Barron Is Missing

Tiffany Trump dressed to impress at the State Banquet in London with her dad Donald Trump and siblings, Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric on June 3, but her brother Barron was noticeably absent from the festivities.

Tiffany Trump, 25, dressed to the nines when she attended the highly anticipated very fancy State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on June 3 and she was joined by almost her entire family, who were all there to serve as guests of her dad President Donald Trump, 72. The blonde beauty wore a gorgeous maroon off-the-shoulder gown with white silky gloves for the event and accessorized with a beautiful jeweled necklace and matching earrings. Check out the pics of Tiffany and her family at the State Banquet HERE!

Tiffany showed off her amazing look when she posed for photos with her dad and siblings Ivanka Trump, 37, Donald Trump Jr., 41, and Eric Trump, 35, inside the palace. The only one of her siblings who was missing from the special outing was Barron Trump, 13. Tiffany was also joined by her stepmother Melania Trump, 49, and her siblings’ spouses, including Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner, 38, and Eric’s wife, Lara Trump, 36.

The Trump family were at Buckingham Palace to meet with Queen Elizabeth II, 93, her son Prince Charles, 70, and Charles’ wife Camilla, 71. Prince William, 36, and Kate Middleton, 37, were also in attendance as well as Prince Harry, 34. Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, 37, did not attend the banquet due to being on maternity leave after having her son Archie. Tiffany and the rest of her siblings seemed to mingle with the royals before and after enjoying the dinner, which had 170 guests and a classy menu of steamed fillet of halibut with watercress mousse, asparagus spears and chervil sauce, saddle of new season, Windsor lamb with herb stuffing and spring vegetables and port sauce.

Tiffany took to her Instagram story after the prestigious banquet to express her gratitude about attending with a photo of her and her siblings and a message. “Thank you to Her Majesty The Queen for an incredible evening,” she wrote.