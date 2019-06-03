Recap
‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion: Kailyn Shades Javi & Accuses Him Of Dating Her For Fame

Courtesy of MTV
Kailyn Lowry threw major shade at her ex, Javi Marroquin, during the ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion special on June 4, when she said he ‘definitely’ dated her just so he could become famous.

Kailyn Lowry dissed her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, during the final part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special on June 4, while revealing some pretty “interesting” information about his past. When a fan asked whether or not she worries about a future someone wanting to date her just to become famous, she was quick to say, “Javi definitely did.” Then, she explained, “Because he got picked for a different show on MTV before he met me, and the girl said no. So it was like so convenient that all of a sudden you’re running into my job at the mall.”

When reunion host Nessa asked, “Who’s the other girl?” Kailyn said, “I don’t know if I can say her name, but it was for a True Life show about getting back with your ex. And she didn’t want any parts.” Nessa said it was “interesting” to hear that before adding, “It’s rough out here. The struggle is real. The struggle is real.” And that it is. Both Kailyn and Leah Messer admitted that, while they were on stage, rehashing their own relationship issues that they had to deal with throughout the season.

As for the future, Leah said she wants to be upfront with her potential next boyfriend, and let him know that she has three kids right away. She said, “I think that’s something that I should tell them right away. Taking on three kids is a lot. It’s a lot of responsibility, so I think it’s definitely something you should tell them up front.”

Interestingly, Kailyn also revealed that she’s never been on a formal date. She said, “I never really dated, actually. I’ve never been on a real date.” But when Nessa brought up the fact that Kailyn recently starred on a dating show, she said, “It’s not the same as dating, Nessa. 15 minutes and asking me if I’ve ever had a threesome does not constitute as a date.”

Hopefully, Kailyn and Leah will have better luck in the future!