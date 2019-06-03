‘RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Why She Thinks Lisa Vanderpump Will Attend Reunion Taping

With the ‘RHOBH’ reunion filming just two days away, Teddi Mellencamp says her gut is telling her that Lisa Vanderpump will show up for it, despite her stressful season.

After all of the “puppygate” drama involving Lisa Vanderpump on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season, it’s no wonder she might not want to come face to face with her co-stars when they get together to tape the reunion special on June 5. Cast mate Teddi Mellencamp hopes Lisa follows her heart with whatever decision she ultimately makes. “I hope she does whatever it is she wants to do. I think I want whatever makes her feel best,” Teddi told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY while attending the 2019 IHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango hosted by Ryan Seacrest on June 1.

As for Teddi’s thoughts on Lisa joining the other ladies to tape the reunion after so much feuding, she said “My gut says yes. I feel like she will.” When we asked the 37-year-old why that was, she revealed “I don’t know! When your gut, your intuition tells you something, I just feel like she’s going to come.” Teddi told us that the last time she saw Lisa was at Denise Richards‘ Sept. 8, 2018 wedding and that “As far as I know,” Denise is the only cast member still in contact with Lisa.

The 57-year-old restaurateur recently told a fan that she wouldn’t even be appearing in any upcoming RHOBH episodes as what she filmed had been cut out of the show. “Maybe Caesars on the last one…they cut out all my scenes.” she revealed on May 31, adding that the scenes she was supposed to be in were “philanthropic” in nature. We asked Teddi if she thought that was fair that Lisa as allegedly been cut out of the last few episodes and she told us that “I think none of us know what’s going to make it off the cutting room floor. We film a lot and a lot’s not shown as it’s only an hour long show so we can all say the same things. There are a lot of things that I’ve filmed that have never seen the light of day, so it is what it is.”

As for whether or not Teddi will be returning for season 10, she told us “We have to play it by ear. You never know until the time comes. It is what it is,” adding “There’s been some great things and there’s been some hard times. I’ve made some great relationships. I’ve learned a lot and things are going great with my family and my business and I’m healthy. I really don’t have any complaints.”