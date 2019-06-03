‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge & Kelly Dodd ‘Don’t Want To Be Friends Ever Again’ After Failing To End Feud

‘RHOC’s season 14 will be an explosive one, as Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd’s ongoing feud will be a major storyline. While they’ve agreed to be filmed together, their beef is causing cast mates to choose sides.

Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 filming is well underway and the nasty feud between Tamra Judge, 51, and Kelly Dodd, 43, will be one of the show’s driving factors. The drama originally started this season when in April Tamra told Shannon Beador, 55, that Kelly of pushed her mom down a flight of stair and it’s only escalated from there. “Kelly and Tamra will bring a ton of drama this season on RHOC and their feuding is a huge story line this season. The two really tried to make up but it didn’t really go well. They’re both very fiery women and quite opinionated and they just butt heads constantly,” a source close to the set tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Things have become so tense that cast mate Vicki Gunvalson‘s even choosing sides in Tamra and Kelly’s war. “Tamra has multiple reasons she is mad at Kelly. Kelly feels Tamra gets involved in her business constantly when it’s not her business to get involved in. Vicki is standing by Tamra’s side and isn’t speaking with Kelly either,” our insider continues.

“However, Tamra’s other BFF Shannon is totally fine with Kelly, who she used to feud constantly with. Shannon is really staying out of it as she has so much other stuff on her plate right now and Kelly has really been supportive throughout her divorce journey. But they did try to make up.” our source explains.

“Tamra and Kelly have made it pretty clear they don’t want to be friends ever again. Kelly is honestly fed up with Tamra butting into her business and un-followed Tamra and Vicki on social media. She attended Vicki’s engagement party because she was invited and truly wanted to be the bigger person and attempt to put their drama aside,” our insider adds. Vicki, 57, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Steve Lodge on April 26. Bravo hasn’t revealed an official premiere date for RHOC season 14, but it’s expected to be in July.