Snooki Fires Back At Trolls Who Mock Her Desire To Get Back In The Gym 4 Days After Giving Birth

Snooki just gave birth to her third child four days ago and is already looking forward to hitting the gym. She’s slamming haters who a trolling her for wanting to get fit so soon after her pregnancy.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi just had a baby on May 30 and already her mind is on getting her pre-pregnancy body back. Sadly, some haters are mom-shaming her for wanting to get fit again so soon after becoming a third time mother. The 31-year-old MTV star posted a selfie to her Instagram on June 3 wearing workout leggings and a sports bra, showing off how her belly is already flattening after having new son Angelo. “4 days postpartum & body is feeling good besides the fact that my cramps still feel like contractions! Still healing but can’t wait to jump back into the gym hardcore this summer! Time to be a fit mawma again for my nuggets 💪🏽,” she captioned the pic.

Believe it or not, she got piled on for it! “Is this really necessary???? God forbid you don’t look skinny days after birth 🙄🙄 there’s women out here struggling months after to lose weight but you just HAVE to show everyone how thin you look already! This is like the fourth pic of your body you posted.. we get it!” one troll commented. A user named Francesca told her “Why is there so much pressure to bounce back? Why is there so much focus on how flat a new moms belly is?”

It was so bad that the Jersey Shore star went back in to her post and wrote “EDIT: Receiving backlash because I can’t wait to get in the gym and get fit again? Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don’t attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy. My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas. Postpartum is a bitch. But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don’t punish me for that.”

She got plenty of love from other fans who weren’t about to judge the new mom. “People just want to see the negative in everything!!! You are allowed to look on the bright side, you just shared your body for the third time!!! Don’t worry about them, You are going to look and feel even more AMAZING!!! Congratulations again to your beautiful family!!!” one user wrote while fan named Shannon told her “Wow!! 😮 I looked like a hot mess 4 days after my third child was born! You are rocking it and you inspire all mama’s out there.”