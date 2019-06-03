It took quite awhile to get to this point, but Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore are finally on good terms — and they proved it by filming scenes for ‘RHOA’ together with big smiles on their faces over the weekend!

Kenya Moore is back for season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and it’s allowing her to spend more time with her former nemesis, Porsha Williams! The ladies feuded for years, but they’ve been able to put the drama behind them (for now), and even posed for a photo together while filming at the Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo over the weekend. Kenya looked stunning in a skintight white dress, while Porsha showed off her post-baby body in a strapless silver ensemble. The ladies had huge smiles on their faces as they stood close together to take the pic, and fans were so excited to see that they’re getting along!

This is certainly something we never would’ve expected five years ago — at the RHOA reunion show in 2014, Porsha was even charged with simple battery for a scuffle she had with Kenya! The ladies have disagreed on plenty throughout their years on the show together. However, they’ve both also always spoken openly about their desire to have children, and in the past year, it happened for both of them: Kenya gave birth to her daughter, Brooklyn, in November 2018, while Porsha welcomed her little girl, Pilar, in March 2019. While they were both pregnant in 2018, the ladies even took a photo showing off their baby bumps together!

Kenya took a break from RHOA during season 11, but she showed up during the finale to support Cynthia Bailey at a party. This caused some major drama, as NeNe Leakes has beef with Kenya, and was not happy to see her there. It led to a falling out between NeNe and pretty much all of the other women, which is still continuing months later. Kenya also attended Porsha’s baby shower, which aired on Bravo’s Porsha’s Having a Baby special in April.

These appearances were the perfect lead-in for Kenya’s full-time return to the show for season 12. It has not been officially confirmed that Kenya will be a cast member again, but her attendance at this event that was being filmed for the show is pretty telling!