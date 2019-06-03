Miley Cyrus Forcefully Kissed & Grabbed By Rabid Fan — Watch Liam Hemsworth Try To Protect Her

Miley Cyrus faced a scare in Barcelona when a fan forcefully wrapped his arm around her neck & planted a kiss on her. Thankfully, her husband, Liam Hemsworth, was there to protect her.

Miley Cyrus, 26, received a lot of fan love during her June 2 outing in Barcelona, but one fan took his admiration too far. As the pop singer made her way to her car through throngs of fans, she was forcefully grabbed by a male fan who tightly wrapped his arm around her neck. The crazed fan even went as far to plant a kiss on her cheek, and it wasn’t until after the moment had passed that security had realized what happened. Miley was clearly caught off guard in the moment, and was sure to slip under Liam Hemsworth’s protective arms directly after. Her hubby had been walking one step ahead of her, and as soon as he heard the commotion, he sweetly reached back and put his left arm around her. You can watch the chaotic moment for yourself, below.

Miley was in town to perform at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival, the first major concert she’s played since releasing her new album, She Is Coming. The May 31 concert set list was chock full of Miley’s new hits, and of course, a few classics. The singer was a late addition to the festival’s lineup — taking Cardi B’s place after the rapper was forced to drop off the bill due to “promotional commitments.”

The mini-album from Miley arrived at the stroke of midnight on May 31, and her hubby has been incredibly supportive surrounding the release. He showered her with love on Instagram in the days following, sharing several photos of her. “Girls got talent,” Liam sweetly wrote below a June 1 snapshot of his wife. “She might just make it…WOW to the awesome dude (me) for taking such an incredible photo,” he joked.

Llego a estar ahí, y al “fan” que se ha tirado a por miley no se le olvida el guantazo que se lleva pic.twitter.com/30PUR4zXR0 — Alvaro (@AlvaroSaucedo13) June 2, 2019

We can only imagine how scary this moment was for Miley but it’s so sweet to see how dedicated her security team and her hubby Liam are to protecting her. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Miley and Liam for comment on the incident.