Melania & Donald Trump arrived in London on June 3, for a state visit hosted by the Queen, when Melania completely mirrored the Queen’s style in a hat & coat dress.

Melania Trump, 49, arrived in London with President Trump, 72, on June 3, for a state visit to England, when Melania opted to wear a gorgeous ensemble. For the state visit, hosted by Queen Elizabeth, 93, Melania donned a stunning custom white Dolce & Gabbana coat dress with a matching wide-brimmed Hervé Pierre hat. The First Lady’s long-sleeve midi dress hugged her petite frame perfectly, while the tight bodice featured buttons down the front, a crisp navy blue collar, and a navy blue belt cinched in her waist. She topped off her look, quite literally, with a wide-brimmed white hat outlined in a navy stripe, resting it sideways atop her updo, while a pair of navy blue pointy-toed Manolo Blahnik pumps completed her outfit.

Melania completely channeled the Queen, who looked just as gorgeous in a teal tweed coat with buttons down the front. The Queen accessorized her look, with a matching blue hat with a huge floral embellishment on the front. Underneath her coat, was a colorful floral frock, which was only shown through a little slit on the bottom of the jacket. She accessorized her look with a pearl necklace, black leather heeled loafers, and a simple black purse. Not only did Melania channel the Queen, she paid homage to Princess Diana, who wore two gorgeous navy and white ensembles in the past. She wore one ensemble at the 50th anniversary of VJ Day in 1995, and another at a visit to the Royal Ascot in 1985. In 1995, Diana donned a gorgeous fitted white blazer outlined in navy, with chunky navy and gold buttons down the front. She paired the top with a white skirt and navy and white hat that looked exactly like Melania’s. In 1985, she donned a white blazer with navy lapels, a fitted navy midi skirt, and a similar matching hat.

Aside from Melania and the Queen, Prince Charles’s wife, Camilla, also looked gorgeous for the occasion when she opted to wear a white frock. The Duchess of Cornwall donned a three-quarter sleeve white shift dress that featured a fitted bodice, but flowed out into a pleated A-line skirt, ending just below her knees. She accessorized her look with a large white hat covered in a sheer tulle bow, a pearl choker necklace with a medallion in the center, and a pair of beige pointy-toed pumps.

Ivanka Trump, 37, was also in attendance wearing white as she chose to wear a fitted white Alessandra Rich Peplum Jacket with large shoulders, paired with a light blue Alessandra Rich Crystal Belt cinching in her waist. She styled the top with a high-waisted white midi Alessandra Rich Pleated Skirt and unlike the other ladies in attendance, Ivanka chose not to wear a hat for the state visit.