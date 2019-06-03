Mackenzie McKee is reportedly making her long-awaited return to the ‘Teen Mom’ franchise, after Bristol Palin took her leave! However, a source claimed whether or not Mackenzie will be an ‘official cast member.’

The Teen Mom OG cast is getting a shakeup. After Bristol Palin, 28, revealed she’s leaving the MTV show on March 27, multiple reports came forward on June 3, claiming that Mackenzie McKee, 24, will be filling the empty spot — well, sort of. Mackenzie, who starred in 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3, will reportedly be more of a “guest star” in Season 10, sources told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Mackenzie has been filming for several months, but she is not going to be on the show until the last few episodes, most likely not until the third-to-last or so of the season,” one behind-the-scenes source told the outlet. “This has been kept totally on the down-low. Most of the producers and crew who weren’t working directly with Mackenzie didn’t even know it was happening.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Mackenzie and MTV for comment.

Mackenzie’s story line will primarily follow her mother Angie Douthit’s fight against stage four brain and lung cancer, The Ashley’s report continued to claim. Mackenzie’s mom revealed that she had new tumors, in addition to growing “old ones,” on May 4. After Mackenzie’s episodes air, producers will “analyze how viewers take to her and how well she fits in with the show” and then decide whether or not she should be made “an official cast member for ‘OG’ for the ‘B’ part of this season…At least, that’s what [the crew] has been told,” according to The Ashley’s source.

A cameraman was even spotted behind husband Josh McKee, 26, in Mackenzie’s Snapchat photo on May 22 , which The Ashley pointed out. If the reports are true, Mackenzie’s return to the Teen Mom franchise has been anticipated for quite some time. Mackenzie revealed that she and Briana DeJesus, 25, were both interviewed for a gig on Teen Mom 2 in early 2017, but fans were surprised when MTV ultimately picked Briana. That shock was also repeated when Cheyenne Floyd — and not Mackenzie — landed a role on Teen Mom OG in Sept. 2018. Instead, Mackenzie earned a one-hour special about her mom’s cancer in an episode of MTV’s Where Are They Now? which aired that same month. Mackenzie, who’s a mother of three, has also made a name for herself outside of reality television as a fitness influencer with over 745,000 Instagram followers.

As for why Bristol took her leave from MTV, Sarah Palin’s daughter didn’t hide her true feelings after her one-season run! “Teen mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford 🤣 $ doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction,” Bristol bluntly wrote in an Instagram post on April 1. However, the mother of three assured fans that she has “love for all the girls on the show.”