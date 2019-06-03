‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: The 2 Lukes Get In A Fight That Confuses Hannah & Brings Her To Tears

Hannah starts forming some real connections on the June 3 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ but drama is also at a high after Luke S. and Luke P. have the biggest fight of the season so far.

The June 3 episode of The Bachelorette takes Hannah Brown and the guys from Los Angeles to Newport, Rhode Island. First up is a one-on-one date for Jed, which starts out with a romantic stroll around some of the hottest spots in Boston. They also get to play basketball with some Boston Celtics players. During the date, Hannah admits that Jed is someone she could see herself ending up with, and says she’s into him because she can be herself around him.

During the nighttime portion of the date, Jed opens up to Hannah about how he initially came onto the show as a platform for his music career. However, he assures her that, after spending time with her, his reasons for being there have changed completely — now he’s there just for her. Hannah appreciates Jed’s honesty and tells him that she’s catching feelings for him. At the end of the date, she gives Jed the rose, and he happily accepts.

Next up is a group date for Dyan, Matteo, John Paul Jones, Connor, Garrett, Dustin, Devon, Grant, Peter, Kevin, Mike, Luke S. and Luke P. They break up into two teams (Dustin sits out since he’s still injured from the roller derby) and have a good old fashioned rugby match. It’s a super physical game, and at halftime, Kevin is taken away in an ambulance after injuring his shoulder during an intense play.

Meanwhile, Luke P. takes the game VERY seriously, and gets a little aggressive with Luke S. at one point. Luke S. is not happy about the “body slam,” and there’s clearly some tension brewing between the two. Luke S. even calls Luke P. a “lunatic,” and some of the other guys are also starting to grow weary of him.

During the second part of the date, Hannah pulls Luke P. aside right away. Luke P. claims that Luke S. was starting to “swing at [him],” which is why he got so physical with him. Hannah explains that she really cares about Luke P., but gets worried when she sees things happen like what went down on the rugby field. Luke P. tells Hannah that he’s seen other “red flags” come up with Luke S. — he accuses him of only talking about his “brand,” and not Hannah.

Hannah leaves the conversation even more confused than before, and pulls Luke S. aside next. Of course, Luke S. has a bit of a different story about what happened on the field, and he lets Hannah know that many of the guys are questioning Luke P.’s intentions. Hannah also confronts him about Luke P.’s accusations about Luke S. only wanting to be on the show for his ‘brand,’ which Luke S. obviously denies.

Several of the other guys bring concerns about Luke P. to Hannah, and she begins to worry that she ‘misjudged’ him. Mike and some of the other men confront Luke P. to his face, and he continues to stand by his story that he thought Luke S. was going to punch him, which is why he got aggressive. The rest of the guys get even more frustrated as Luke P. continues to change his story, and several of them even storm out. Eventually, both Lukes are left alone in the room, and they go back and forth with a war of words.

The entire night isn’t about Luke P. though. Hannah has an intimate moment with Garrett after he admits that he’s ‘crushing’ on her, and things also progress in her relationship with Peter. At the end of the group date, Hannah gives the rose to Garrett.

The day after the group date, Hannah admits she’s struggling HARD with whether or not she’s judging Luke P.’s character correctly. She even breaks down in tears over the situation. It all happens right before Tyler’s one-on-one date, and he assures her that he wants to be the guy who picks her up even in the lowest situations like this one. He finally gets her to smile, and they enjoy the day fishing on the water.

Tyler is able to comfort Hannah and take her mind off of the drama. During the nighttime portion of the date, Tyler gets emotional while talking about how his dad almost passed away before he came on the show. He admits that he almost didn’t come on The Bachelorette because of the situation, but any doubts he had went away the second he got out of the limo and saw Hannah. After their conversation, Hannah gives Tyler the rose.

At the cocktail party, Mike confronts Luke P. about what happened on the rugby field, and the guys go back and forth once again. Mike even calls Luke a “psychopath,” and he does not take it well. Meanwhile, Luke S. has another conversation with Hannah and opens up about how hard the last few days have been for him. She’s still trying to work out her emotions, though, and explains that she still sees both sides of the situation.

Luke S. is upset that Hannah still doesn’t trust him because of the ‘lies’ Luke P. told her, and Garrett urges Luke P. to “make it right” and tell Hannah that what he said about Luke S. was wrong. Instead, Luke P. tells Hannah that Luke S. asked him to “put in a good word” for him with Hannah, and he stands by his initial comments that Luke S. isn’t here for the right reasons. Hannah is NOT happy about Luke S. asking that of Luke P., and Luke S. defends himself when she confronts him — he says he wasn’t asking Luke P. to talk on his behalf, he was simply asking Luke P. to ‘tell the truth.’

Luke S. confronts Luke P. about the situation in front of all of the other guys, and they pretty much all side with Luke S. The episode ends with Hannah pulling both Lukes aside for a conversation, and asks them to talk it out right in front of her — but we won’t find out how it plays out until next week!