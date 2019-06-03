Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Fans Accusing Her Of Having Tristan’s Face Blurred Out On ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian wants her fans to know that she is not to blame for Tristan Thompson’s face being blurred during the June 2 episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’.

Viewers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians were shocked to see that during the June 2 episode of the reality series, 28-year-old Tristan Thompson‘s face was blurred. And when fans were quick to blame his ex, Khloe Kardashian, 34, she fiercely defended herself on Twitter. “Wait? It is!?!?? I did not even notice that. I don’t know 🤷🏼‍♀️ #KUWTK well, you obviously know who it is LOL so I don’t know what the point of that is. I’ll find out,” Khloe initially tweeted, before adding, “We obviously didn’t do anything. He might not have signed a waiver to show those images. Why would I want to blur his face? I’m not hiding his identity LOL #KUWTK”. And then, when someone asked, “Isn’t there a paper you have to sign in order to be shown on the show? maybe it’s that?? lmao,” Khloe responded, “Yes there is! 🙄🙄 #KUWTK”.

This fan uproar came after the episode — which centered around Khloe and Tristan’s relationship, following his first cheating scandal — didn’t show any footage of the Cleveland Cavaliers player. The only time he was shown was during a video recorded by Khloe, however, his face was completely blurred while he was seen holding baby True. (An image from the episode can be seen below.) The episode was also filmed before Khloe and Tristan split, following his second cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, in February.

During this episode, Khloe confided in her BFF, Malika Haqq and said that she struggled with trusting Tristan. “It’s really hard to regain trust,” she said. “I’m someone where the energy I have towards True, that’s all that matters to me, and if that starts to be affected by me wondering, ‘What’s Tristan doing? Where is he?’ I will be out in two f**king seconds. I am in love. I know I love him, but still, I’m not gonna act like nothing’s wrong.”

We obviously didn’t do anything. He might not have signed a waiver to show those images. Why would I want to blur his face? I’m not hiding his identity LOL #KUWTK https://t.co/yvJLlrTl2J — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 3, 2019

Khloe worked on rebuilding her relationship with Tristan, but after she learned he had kissed Kylie Jenner‘s then-BFF, Jordyn Woods, she had enough and broke up with him. At this time, it’s still not clear why Tristan’s face was blurred from the June 3 episode of KUWTK.