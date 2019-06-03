Drake Trolled By Klay Thompson & Kevin Durant After Warriors Win: ‘You Weren’t Talkin’ Tonight’

After the Golden State Warriors beat Drake’s favorite team, the Toronto Raptors, in game two of the NBA Finals on June 3, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson made sure to rub it in the rapper’s face!

Drake was in attendance for game two of the NBA Finals in Toronto on June 3, but his team, the Toronto Raptors, fell short of a win to the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors tied up the series 1-1 by beating the Raptors 109-104, and Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson made sure to give Drizzy an earful about it after the game. “See you in the Bay, Aubrey,” Kevin said to Drake after the game, to which Klay added, “You weren’t talkin’ tonight, were ya? With your bum a**.” Kevin continued the mocking by adding, “It’s alright! It’s okay. We got more games to play. Pick your head up, it’s okay.”

While Drake seemed to take it in stride, he did get one dig in, by telling Kevin and Klay that the Warriors just “squeezed” out their win at the very end of the game. “That was light work, too,” Klay responded. This latest incident comes after Drake started the trolling during game one of the series on May 30. The rapper wore a Dell Curry Raptors jersey to the game, which was an obvious dig at Warriors star, Steph Curry, who is Dell’s son. The Raptors won the game, and afterward, Drake got into it with another Warriors player, Draymond Green. The exact words of their argument are unclear, but it appeared that Drake called Draymond “trash,” and after the fight, Draymond admitted that the guys “barked a little bit” on the court. However, he denied that the beef was anything super serious.

Drake then went onto post a photo of himself in the Curry Raptors jersey with the caption, “3 more,” and he also ‘liked’ one of Steph’s wife, Ayesha Curry’s, photos on Instagram. Drake and Steph are friends, though, so fans have been quick to point out that their playoff ‘feud’ is really just all in good fun — although it seems that things have gotten a little more serious between Drizzy and some other players on the Warriors!

The best-of-seven series continues with a Warriors home game on June 5. The Golden State Warriors have won three of the last four NBA championships, all of which they played against the Cleveland Cavaliers.