That’s one way to make a statement. Kesha surprised fans with a new song on June 3 & it just may be one of her wildest tracks yet.

Surprise! Kesha is back with new music, but it’s unlike anything she’s ever released before. The singer’s latest track is a politically-charged protest anthem, where she reimagines a world where “Rich, White, Straight Men,” don’t reign king. The 32-year-old singer did NOT hold back in the song’s lyrics. “Twinkle, twinkle little star//How I wish the world was different//Where who you love and who you are//Was nobody’s fucking business,” she sings before repeatedly asking: “What if rich, white, straight men//Didn’t rule the world anymore?”

It’s a question that fans seemed to co-sign. “Ummm I fuck with Kesha’s new song so much,” one fan Tweeted after taking a listen. “Omfg yes our new anthem, thank u kesha, another praised. “Kesha really released a song with a chorus that consists solely of, “what if rich, white, straight men didn’t rule the world anymore?” Wow, her mind. We don’t deserve her,” another fan said. Some fans didn’t know quite what to make of the track! “This is a highly unusual song, even for Kesha,” one fan quipped.

The song gives off some major circus vibes, and features the sound of a man roaring in laughter behind her vocals. The pop singer first introduced the song to fans via her Instagram. “Hey Animals, it’s Kesha. I just wanted to say hi, and I just got a mix of a song,” he said. “And I just don’t want it to sit on my computer. So I kind of want to share,” she said in her Instagram Stories. “I don’t know where it’s gonna go or what it’s gonna be on, but I don’t want it to just sit on my computer.” She then shared a video of herself personally uploading the song to YouTube. You can take a listen to the controversial new track for yourself, above!