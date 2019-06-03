June Ambrose Slammed For Asking If Late Designer Kate Spade Was Attending CFDA Awards

Stylist June Ambrose hosted the CFDA Awards’ arrivals live stream and is getting slammed for asking a woman wearing a Kate Spade dress if the designer — who killed herself in 2018 — was at the event with her.

Well this is incredibly uncomfortable. The CFDA hired costume designer June Ambrose to host their Facebook live stream arrivals coverage of the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards on June 3 and she apparently forgot about Kate Spade’s tragic 2018 suicide. When it was entrepreneur and influencer Hannah Bronfman‘s turn to be interviewed, June asked who she was wearing and Hannah, 31, replied that her pink and yellow gown was by Kate Spade. Then June asked “What made you pick Kate? Are you here with Kate?” at the event and things got really uncomfortable.

“I’m here with Kate,” Hannah awkwardly replied, meaning she was there with the brand’s creative team, as the Kate sold her eponymous label in 2006 and it’s now overseen by Coach. “Is she here? Did you come before her? Or did she sneak by me?” June continued to ask about Kate. “Well, the team from Kate is here. I’m here with the Kate Spade New York team,” Hannah told her, trying to gracefully get out of a bad situation.

Apparently June either forgot or wasn’t aware that Kate committed suicide at the age of 55 just under a year ago, on June 5, 2018. Fashion fans who were watching took to Twitter with shock. “How is June Ambrose a stylist and not know this?????” one user asked. Another person tweeted “June Ambrose really asked that girl if Kate Spade was there… liiiiike girl?!!! I see why everybody skipped her lol.” A man named Maurice wrote “@juneAmbrose did you just ask Hannah if Kate Spade was present? What were you thinking!? #CFDAAwards.” One person felt sorry for June though, tweeting “I know June Ambrose knows Kate died. This has to just be nerves.”

Nicola Glass is currently the creative director for Kate Spade New York and the brand shared an Instagram photo to the Kate Spade NY account showing her with Hannah and the other stars she dressed for the CFDA Awards, including Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink, 17, and Booksmart‘s Molly Gordon, 23, and Beanie Feldstein., 25. Hopefully the awkward interview didn’t rattle the team too much, as they all appeared smiling together in the pic.