Jill Duggar Shares Racy Advice On How To Keep Your Husband Happy: ‘Have Sex Often’

Jill Duggar is telling fans about her secrets to keeping her husband Derick Dillard happy, and at the top of the list is having a lot of sex! And not just the baby making kind.

Counting On star Jill Duggar is revealing her secrets to a happy marriage and at the top of the list is sex! While the 28-year-old is devoutly Christian and didn’t even kiss husband Derick Dillard until their wedding day, their five-year union has been blissful and she loves to please him physically. In a June 3 blog posting she wrote, “Five years ago this month, I married the man of my dreams, Derick Michael Dillard. Anyways, like most couples when they get married, we were head over heels for each other…and now, nearly five years later, I can happily say that we are still very much in love,” she wrote then revealed her advice on keeping husbands happy.

Jill advises fans to “Have sex often!” She reveals, “You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start. lol). And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate. Let your spouse know that you’re aways available,” the mother of two explains. Not only that, she says keeping things “exciting” in the bedroom is key.

“Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting! (Philippians 2:3-4; 1 Corinthians 7:5) If you’re struggling with sex with your spouse, GET HELP! See a doctor and/or licensed counselor and don’t be afraid to get second opinions!” Jill continues. “Get new lingerie (online is an easy way to buy!) as a surprise gift for birthdays, holidays, vacations or whenever!” is another way she says women can show their husbands how much they love them.

The TLC star also says that women should “Give at least a 6 second kiss when coming and going” with their husbands. “Let him know you miss him and you can’t wait to see him/can’t wait till he gets home!” is another solid piece of advice. And when a women’s husband does get home, Jill says it is imperative to “Spend the first 15 min. or so together as a couple in the evening without phones or other distractions” and just talk. No wonder she has such a loving marriage with these great tips!