James Holzhauer: ‘Jeopardy’ Champion Jokingly Blames Drake For His Devastating Loss — See Tweet

The Drake curse has made its way from the NBA court to ‘Jeopardy’ — well, kind of. James Holzhauer’s winning streak came to an end on June 3, so he teased that the rapper was to blame.

Do we need to get Jeopardy‘s version of Adam Silver to chat with Drake? As you probably know by now, James Holzhauer’s winning streak came to an end on the trivia show after his 33rd game aired on June 3. The show was actually taped in March, and the 34-year-old professional sports gambler joked that a celebrity guest brought his infamous curse to the set of Jeopardy. “Knew I shouldn’t have invited @Drake to the @Jeopardy taping,” James tweeted on June 3. Of course, James was probably just having fun on Twitter, as it’s unclear if Drake actually attended the taping. But many fans are convinced that the “Drake Curse” is real, which speculates that the rapper’s support for various athletes have led to their own losses.

It would be easier to blame James’ loss on a superstition. Even host Alex Trebek appeared to be blindsided by the end of James’ losing episode, as many were rooting for the sports better to top the winnings record set by the 2004 champion, Ken Jennings. Ken had raked in over $2.5 million after 74 games, and James was just $58,484 short of setting a new record. The Las Vegas resident’s streak was paused, however, after winning $24,799 on Monday’s episode, losing to the $46,801 that librarian Emma Boettcher, 27, ultimately won.

We can see why James is still in the mood to pen cheeky tweets — he already made history by breaking the record for most money made in one Jeopardy episode. And out of 33 total games, James had 11 perfect games! Throw in a “James Holzhauer Day” courtesy of Nevada’s Clark County, and James still has plenty to be proud of.

Knew I shouldn’t have invited @Drake to the @Jeopardy taping. — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 3, 2019

James may be No. 2 in the official ranking list of Jeopardy competitors, but he’ll always be No. 1 in our hearts. As one fan put it, “‘Take care James’ – @Drake probably.”