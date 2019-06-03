See Message
Hollywood Life

James Holzhauer: ‘Jeopardy’ Champion Jokingly Blames Drake For His Devastating Loss — See Tweet

Drake on Centre Court Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 8, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 10 Jul 2018
Rapper Drake celebrates after the Toronto Raptors scored against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell (24) and center Serge Ibaka (9) celebrate with Drake, center, during the second half of Game 4 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
West Hollywood, CA - Superstar rapper Drake is seen leaving the Nice Guy at 5:00 AM after a long night of partying! Drake departed almost at the same time as Blac Chyna, who left shortly after he did. Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Hollywood To You / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Evening Writer

The Drake curse has made its way from the NBA court to ‘Jeopardy’ — well, kind of. James Holzhauer’s winning streak came to an end on June 3, so he teased that the rapper was to blame.

Do we need to get Jeopardy‘s version of Adam Silver to chat with Drake? As you probably know by now, James Holzhauer’s winning streak came to an end on the trivia show after his 33rd game aired on June 3. The show was actually taped in March, and the 34-year-old professional sports gambler joked that a celebrity guest brought his infamous curse to the set of Jeopardy. “Knew I shouldn’t have invited @Drake to the @Jeopardy taping,” James tweeted on June 3. Of course, James was probably just having fun on Twitter, as it’s unclear if Drake actually attended the taping. But many fans are convinced that the “Drake Curse” is real, which speculates that the rapper’s support for various athletes have led to their own losses.

It would be easier to blame James’ loss on a superstition. Even host Alex Trebek appeared to be blindsided by the end of James’ losing episode, as many were rooting for the sports better to top the winnings record set by the 2004 champion, Ken Jennings. Ken had raked in over $2.5 million after 74 games, and James was just $58,484 short of setting a new record. The Las Vegas resident’s streak was paused, however, after winning $24,799 on Monday’s episode, losing to the $46,801 that librarian Emma Boettcher, 27, ultimately won.

We can see why James is still in the mood to pen cheeky tweets — he already made history by breaking the record for most money made in one Jeopardy episode. And out of 33 total games, James had 11 perfect games! Throw in a “James Holzhauer Day” courtesy of Nevada’s Clark County, and James still has plenty to be proud of.

James may be No. 2 in the official ranking list of Jeopardy competitors, but he’ll always be No. 1 in our hearts. As one fan put it, “‘Take care James’ – @Drake probably.”