Jennifer Lopez Stuns At The 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards & Receives Fashion Icon Award — See Pic

Jennifer Lopez looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, where she was the recipient of the Fashion Icon Award & proved why she won the achievement.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, was the woman of the hour at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, June 3, at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. JLo looked stunning in her outfit for the evening, which was the perfect choice, as she was honored with the most highly coveted award of the evening, the Fashion Icon Award. JLo always looks amazing in anything that she wears – whether it’s on or off the red carpet, so it’s no surprise she received the award.

For her outfit, JLo wisely took advantage of a crop top dress, which showed off her toned abs. The two-piece set, a custom design from Ralph Lauren, demanded even more attention thanks to its hot red shade, glittery top layered with 43,200 crystals and voluminous skirt. Ralph Lauren even shared an illustrated version of JLo on paper, and the transition from cartoon to reality was seamless. A fitting look for the CFDA Fashion Awards’ VIP!

The mother-of-two, has made such an impact in singing, acting, and of course fashion. How can anyone ever forget the sexy green Versace palm leaf silk chiffon dress she wore to the 42nd Grammy Awards ceremony on February 23, 2000? The dress was such a cultural phenomena, that it even has it’s own Wikipedia page. Aside from JLo’s red carpet looks, the gorgeous singer has over 20 years of sexy performance looks that she’s worn during concerts and iconic world tours, plus her street style is even sexy.

The choice of the CFDA Board of Directors to give JLo the award was a no-brainer, as she has had a massive impact on fashion all across the world for many years. CFDA Chairwoman, Diane von Furstenberg, gushed about JLo saying, “Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power. Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.” Jennifer now officially joins the list of past Fashion Icon Award recipients including: Rihanna, Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, Pharrell Williams, and Johnny Depp.

Meanwhile, Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA, shared, “Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable. Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments.”