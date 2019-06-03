Jenelle Evans Remembers Happier Times Amidst Custody Battle With Pic Of David Eason & Daughter Ensley, 2

Jenelle Evans is reminiscing about life before CPS took her kids, posting a sweet pic of David Eason with their two-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Jenelle Evans posted a cute throwback pic of her husband, David Eason, and their two-year-old daughter, Ensley Eason, two days after the couple fought to regain custody of her and their other kids from CPS. The former Teen Mom 2 star, 27, shared the pic of David, 30, cuddling and kissing their baby to Facebook on June 2, simply captioned with a double heart emoji. The original pic was posted in 2017, and captioned “#DaddysGirl.” Jenelle and David lost custody of Ensley, as well as Jenelle’s sons, Kaiser Griffith, 5, and Jace Lewis, 9, and David’s daughter, Maryssa Eason, 11 after he confessed to fatally shooting the family’s dog, Nugget.

Jenelle and David have been to court multiple times over the past few weeks to plead with CPS to let their kids come home. A North Carolina judge told the couple on May 28 — five days before she posted the throwback photo — that she “failed to protect the children while they were in her care.” Jace and Ensley are currently in the care of Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, while Kaiser is with his father, and Maryssa with her mom, Whitney Johnson and her maternal grandmother. Barbara actually posted a cute pic of Jace and Ensley having a fun day out with their cousin, Gabriel, on Instagram the day before Jenelle’s throwback. Commenters praised Barbara for taking good care of the kids during Jenelle and David’s court battle. Barbara already had full custody of Jace, but he often visited with Jenelle and his siblings.

Apparently, Jenelle and David are allowed supervised visits with the kids, though it doesn’t always go according to plan. David reportedly “stormed out” of one such visit when Maryssa allegedly refused to see him, according to a source who spoke to The Ashley Roundup. “He said he’s done with Maryssa, and that she can stay with her grandmother for good.” The source claims that David is no longer fighting for custody of his daughter because of the incident.

Jenelle broke her silence about their custody battle on May 29 in a statement to The Hollywood Gossip, and while she said that she cannot comment on the nature of the case per her attorney’s advice, she did say, “I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand.”