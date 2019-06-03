‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Cracking Up Over Jake Owen’s Reaction To Hannah & Tyler’s Kiss

Jake Owen gave an intimate performance during Hannah and Tyler’s date on ‘The Bachelorette,’ and fans can’t stop talking about the face he made when they made out right in front of him!

Hannah Brown chose Tyler Cameron as one of the guys she went on a one-on-one date with during the June 3 episode of The Bachelorette. Things went great during their day together, and after she gave him the rose, they were treated to a performance by Jake Owen. The country singer performed his romantic track, “Made For You,” while Hannah and Tyler slow danced in the middle of the crowd. At one point, they started making out, and Jake could not believe his eyes at how passionate they were!

Jake’s eyes literally went wide as Hannah and Tyler kissed right in front of him, and fans were buzzing about it on Twitter afterward. “Jake Owen is all of us,” one person wrote, while sharing video footage of the singer’s hilarious reaction. Other fans shared hilarious gifs that poked fun of how shocked Jake was at the makeout session, and someone else wrote, ‘”Jake Owen deserves a raise for the look he gave Tyler and Hannah when they kissed in front of him.”

A lot of the Twitter chatter also had to do with how impressed fans were that The Bachelorette booked a more well-known singer like Jake, compared to some of the lesser-known artists they’ve had perform in the past. Fans also couldn’t get over how sweet it was that Tyler and Hannah got to dance to such a romantic song, too!

Jake Owen is all of us. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/HQTeoKxnea — The Feminist Editor (@FeministEditor) June 4, 2019

Before Hannah’s date with Tyler, she went on a pretty disastrous group date, during with Luke Stone and Luke Parker got in a fight and left her super confused. She was dealing with the drama from the feud all episode long, but Tyler was able to take her mind off it for a while. She also went on a one-on-one date with Jed Wyatt, who got another rose, while Garrett Powell got the group date rose.

The episode ended before the rose ceremony, with the drama between Luke P. and Luke S. still up in the air, so we’ll have to wait until next week to see who else moves on!