Tweets
Hollywood Life

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Cracking Up Over Jake Owen’s Reaction To Hannah & Tyler’s Kiss

hannah brown
ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - Hannah Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," showing him, and all of America, what Alabama Hannah is made of - a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself. After being sent home unexpectedly, Hannah took the time to reflect on her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is more ready than ever to find her true love on the milestone 15th season of "The Bachelorette." (ABC/Ed Herrera) HANNAH BROWN
THE BACHELORETTE - "1503" - Eight men get the surprise of their life as husband and wife actors Jason Biggs ("American Pie" movies, "Orange Is the New Black") and Jenny Mollen (TV series "Angel" and "Crash") take them to a birthing class with hilarious results. Which one of Hannah's suitors will endure the experience of simulating childbirth? The Bachelorette gets a real-life health scare and one bachelor comes to her rescue. In return, she rewards him with a private concert by Danish pop and soul band Lukas Graham, performing their hit, "Love Someone." Hannah brings another group of men on a professional photo shoot where they are shocked to find that they are posing with professional models-who are adorable animals. The curious Bachelorette once again employs Demi to share with her what the men do when she is not around, reminiscent of the new Illumination Entertainment film from the creators of "Despicable Me," "The Secret Life of Pets 2." Will the guys pass Demi's test? And later, will one man spin out of control and out of Hannah's life? The men battle to get a rose, whatever it takes, on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, MAY 27 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/John Fleenor) LUKE P., HANNAH BROWN
THE BACHELORETTE - "1502" - Hannah's search for love is anything but a drag when world famous drag queens Alaska and Alyssa Edwards, and renowned runway coach Miss J. Alexander ("America's Next Top Model"), host a pageant for eight hopeful bachelors vying for the coveted title of the Bachelorette's 'Mr. Right.' The stakes are high when one bachelor must overcome his fears and race through the mud on a one-on-one date, while eight others gear up for a hazardous roller derby competition hosted by legendary comedic actor Fred Willard and Chris Harrison, on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, MAY 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/John Fleenor) LUKE P., HANNAH BROWN
THE BACHELORETTE - "1502" - Hannah's search for love is anything but a drag when world famous drag queens Alaska and Alyssa Edwards, and renowned runway coach Miss J. Alexander ("America's Next Top Model"), host a pageant for eight hopeful bachelors vying for the coveted title of the Bachelorette's 'Mr. Right.' The stakes are high when one bachelor must overcome his fears and race through the mud on a one-on-one date, while eight others gear up for a hazardous roller derby competition hosted by legendary comedic actor Fred Willard and Chris Harrison, on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, MAY 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/John Fleenor) LUKE S., HANNAH BROWN View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Senior Editor

Jake Owen gave an intimate performance during Hannah and Tyler’s date on ‘The Bachelorette,’ and fans can’t stop talking about the face he made when they made out right in front of him!

Hannah Brown chose Tyler Cameron as one of the guys she went on a one-on-one date with during the June 3 episode of The Bachelorette. Things went great during their day together, and after she gave him the rose, they were treated to a performance by Jake Owen. The country singer performed his romantic track, “Made For You,” while Hannah and Tyler slow danced in the middle of the crowd. At one point, they started making out, and Jake could not believe his eyes at how passionate they were!

Jake’s eyes literally went wide as Hannah and Tyler kissed right in front of him, and fans were buzzing about it on Twitter afterward. “Jake Owen is all of us,” one person wrote, while sharing video footage of the singer’s hilarious reaction. Other fans shared hilarious gifs that poked fun of how shocked Jake was at the makeout session, and someone else wrote, ‘”Jake Owen deserves a raise for the look he gave Tyler and Hannah when they kissed in front of him.”

A lot of the Twitter chatter also had to do with how impressed fans were that The Bachelorette booked a more well-known singer like Jake, compared to some of the lesser-known artists they’ve had perform in the past. Fans also couldn’t get over how sweet it was that Tyler and Hannah got to dance to such a romantic song, too!

Before Hannah’s date with Tyler, she went on a pretty disastrous group date, during with Luke Stone and Luke Parker got in a fight and left her super confused. She was dealing with the drama from the feud all episode long, but Tyler was able to take her mind off it for a while. She also went on a one-on-one date with Jed Wyatt, who got another rose, while Garrett Powell got the group date rose.

The episode ended before the rose ceremony, with the drama between Luke P. and Luke S. still up in the air, so we’ll have to wait until next week to see who else moves on!